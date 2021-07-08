  • Home
  • News
  • Auto i Care To Launch After-Sales Car Repair & Service Aggregator Platform

Auto i Care To Launch After-Sales Car Repair & Service Aggregator Platform

Road-Side Assistance (RSA) service provider Auto i Care today announced its foray into car repair space with the launch of an aggregator platform. The upgraded platform will offer customers access to a network of franchised and non-franchised car repair and service workshops from across the country.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
08-Jul-21 10:20 AM IST
Auto i Care To Launch After-Sales Car Repair & Service Aggregator Platform banner
Highlights
  • The app will allow customers to compare and book nearest services centres
  • The app is slated to be launched sometime in the coming weeks
  • The app will give 24/7 live updates & find nearest e-charging station too

Road-Side Assistance (RSA) service provider Auto i Care today announced its foray into car repair space with the launch of an aggregator platform. The upgraded platform will offer customers access to a network of franchised and non-franchised car repair and service workshops from across the country. Slated to be launched sometime in the coming weeks, Auto i Care says that the new platform brings together the classic '3S' - 'Service, Spares and Sales' in a comprehensive online bazaar format. This multi-car service concept will connect to all major cities across the country in the first phase.

Also Read: Mumbai-Based Start-Up Auto i Care Promises To Offer Roadside Assistance In 20 Minutes

Talking about the new platform, Sagar Joshi Founder Auto i Care said, "The idea is to complement all the auto sector offerings on a single platform. Considering that it is a crowded space, we thought an aggregation model would be a better way forward." He further added, "In a country, where purchasing a car is still considered a luxury, consumers are always on the lookout for the best deal in terms of car servicing and maintenance, comparing the costs of spare parts and more, post-purchase. But now, we are ready with a one-stop-shop for all these hassles with a bouquet of options from branded service stations to affiliated car service junctions on Auto i Care app & website."

Also Read: Doorstep Vehicle Servicing Gains Popularity As COVID-19 Propels Demand

03taqp68

Auto i Care aims to offer our customers the guarantee and booking of services from the comfort of their homes

The new service will be offered on both Auto i Care's mobile app and website, and it will alert the consumers about price comparisons from various car service options for any brand of vehicle. The company says that it aims to offer our customers the guarantee and booking of services from the comfort of their homes. Auto i Care wants to cater to all aspects of the aftersales value chain consequently turning into real-time, all access channels, and spanning the digital platforms.

Also Read: 70,000 Accident-Related Towing Service Request Since November 2020: Auto i Care Survey

Joshi says, "About 60 per cent of the service providers in top tier cities fall under the unorganized sector. There is a huge need to overhaul and organise this market to get better quality service and vehicular efficiency. The new features for end customers shall include discovering best deals, doorstep delivery, live service updates, convenience and transparency."

612o4qk8

Auto i Care says 60 per cent of the service providers in top tier cities fall under the unorganized sector

The app will allow customers to compare and book nearest services, give 24/7 live updates to customers, find nearest e-charging stations amongst other services, follow-up, and confirm payments via the app and more. Auto i Care recently raised an undisclosed amount from a consortium of angel investors at a pre-series A funding stage for the development of the application and the company says that it would continue to invest in expanding its operations and the network of its stand-alone service stations as well.

Related Articles
FixiGo And Roadzen Partner To Launch 24x7 Nationwide Roadside Assistance Services
FixiGo And Roadzen Partner To Launch 24x7 Nationwide Roadside Assistance Services
23 days ago
Honda Cars India To Launch Nationwide Service Camp From September 21
Honda Cars India To Launch Nationwide Service Camp From September 21
25 days ago
IBB Report 2022: 7 Things Indian Used Car Buyers Want When It Comes To Services
IBB Report 2022: 7 Things Indian Used Car Buyers Want When It Comes To Services
1 month ago
Volkswagen India Offers Service Support To Flood Affected Customers In Bengaluru
Volkswagen India Offers Service Support To Flood Affected Customers In Bengaluru
1 month ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider converting your car into an EV?