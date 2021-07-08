Auto i Care To Launch After-Sales Car Repair & Service Aggregator Platform

Road-Side Assistance (RSA) service provider Auto i Care today announced its foray into car repair space with the launch of an aggregator platform. The upgraded platform will offer customers access to a network of franchised and non-franchised car repair and service workshops from across the country. Slated to be launched sometime in the coming weeks, Auto i Care says that the new platform brings together the classic '3S' - 'Service, Spares and Sales' in a comprehensive online bazaar format. This multi-car service concept will connect to all major cities across the country in the first phase.

Talking about the new platform, Sagar Joshi Founder Auto i Care said, "The idea is to complement all the auto sector offerings on a single platform. Considering that it is a crowded space, we thought an aggregation model would be a better way forward." He further added, "In a country, where purchasing a car is still considered a luxury, consumers are always on the lookout for the best deal in terms of car servicing and maintenance, comparing the costs of spare parts and more, post-purchase. But now, we are ready with a one-stop-shop for all these hassles with a bouquet of options from branded service stations to affiliated car service junctions on Auto i Care app & website."

The new service will be offered on both Auto i Care's mobile app and website, and it will alert the consumers about price comparisons from various car service options for any brand of vehicle. The company says that it aims to offer our customers the guarantee and booking of services from the comfort of their homes. Auto i Care wants to cater to all aspects of the aftersales value chain consequently turning into real-time, all access channels, and spanning the digital platforms.

Joshi says, "About 60 per cent of the service providers in top tier cities fall under the unorganized sector. There is a huge need to overhaul and organise this market to get better quality service and vehicular efficiency. The new features for end customers shall include discovering best deals, doorstep delivery, live service updates, convenience and transparency."

The app will allow customers to compare and book nearest services, give 24/7 live updates to customers, find nearest e-charging stations amongst other services, follow-up, and confirm payments via the app and more. Auto i Care recently raised an undisclosed amount from a consortium of angel investors at a pre-series A funding stage for the development of the application and the company says that it would continue to invest in expanding its operations and the network of its stand-alone service stations as well.