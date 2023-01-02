Auto Sales 2022: Volkswagen India Registers 58% Annual Growth In 2022

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has registered strong annual growth in calendar year 2022, witnessing 58 per cent growth compared to its total sales in 2021. While the carmaker has not shared the actual sales numbers, VW has attributed the growth to the massive demand for models like the Taigun, Virtus and the Tiguan. The former two, which are currently the volume players for the German carmaker, are models introduced as part of the company India 2.0 strategy and are underpinned by the A0-MQB-IN platform. Both cars currently account for average monthly sales 1500 to 1700 units.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance by Volkswagen in 2022 is a testament to the right brand and product strategy developed for our Indian customers. The Brand has witnessed many positive achievements, one of the biggest being the 5-star GNCAP on the Volkswagen Taigun. The successful close to the year 2022 makes us strive even harder towards making Volkswagen a loved brand, offering our customers the best of German-engineering and world-class services through our network. We are confident of making 2023 even bigger and better, as we accelerate and enhance the brand further, for our customers.”

In addition to its product portfolio, Volkswagen also expanded it sales and service network in 2022, in order to meet increasing customer demand. Right now, the company has 159 sales outlets and 126 service touchpoints, in 118 cities across India. Last year, the Brand expanded its network across cities such as Jammu, Agra, Delhi NCR, Nagpur, Kolkata, Arcot Road and Rajahmundry.

In addition to new cars, Volkswagen India also strengthened its pre-owned car business, Das WeltAuto (DWA) by offering customers the option to buy, sell, upgrade and exchange cars. The company used car network includes 109 DWA outlets and 25 Excellence Centres.