  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales April 2023: Ather Sells 8182 Electric Scooters With A Growth Of 117% YoY

Auto Sales April 2023: Ather Sells 8182 Electric Scooters With A Growth Of 117% YoY

In April 2023, Ather Energy sold 8182 electric scooters in India. Compared to the 3779 EVs sold during the same month last year, the company witnessed a year-on-year growth of 117 per cent.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
02-May-23 12:53 PM IST
Ather 450X
Highlights
  • In April 2023, Ather Energy sold 8182 electric scooters in India
  • Compared to April 2022, Ather saw 117% YoY growth
  • Ather says, uncertainty around the FAME II policy is leading to this dip in sales numbers

Ather Energy has released the monthly sales numbers for April 2023, during which the company sold 8182 electric scooters in India. Compared to the 3779 EVs sold during the same month last year, the company witnessed a year-on-year growth of 117 per cent. However, compared to the 11,754 electric vehicles sold in March 2023, Ather saw a month-on-month decline of over 30 per cent. The company says that the uncertainty around the FAME II policy is leading to this dip in sales numbers. 

Also Read: Ather 450X Price Slashed

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “We delivered 8182 scooters in April, registering 117% year-on-year growth. There has been a dip in sales this month when compared to March ‘23 due to the uncertainty around the FAME policy and its cascading impact. We continue to see a steady rise in demand across the country, and we are increasing our retail footprint to cater to the demand. Currently, we have 120 retail stores across 87 cities and over 1300 Ather Grid fast chargers.”

Earlier in April, Ather Energy also reduced the price of the 450X which is now priced from Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including FAME-II subsidy). There is no 450 Plus variant any more – instead, it’s just the 450X. The cost of the charger is now built into the price of the scooter.

Related Articles
Ather 450X price slashed; features dropped from base variant following subsidy pause
Ather 450X price slashed; features dropped from base variant following subsidy pause
18 days ago
Ather 450X To Get IPL Livestreaming Feature In Latest OTA Update
Ather 450X To Get IPL Livestreaming Feature In Latest OTA Update
1 month ago
River Indie vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison
River Indie vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison
2 months ago
Ather Releases Statement Regarding Electric Scooter Fire
Ather Releases Statement Regarding Electric Scooter Fire
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour XLT 4x4
2018 Ford
Endeavour XLT 4x4
  • 45,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.1
10
30.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now