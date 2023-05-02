Auto Sales April 2023: Ather Sells 8182 Electric Scooters With A Growth Of 117% YoY

Ather Energy has released the monthly sales numbers for April 2023, during which the company sold 8182 electric scooters in India. Compared to the 3779 EVs sold during the same month last year, the company witnessed a year-on-year growth of 117 per cent. However, compared to the 11,754 electric vehicles sold in March 2023, Ather saw a month-on-month decline of over 30 per cent. The company says that the uncertainty around the FAME II policy is leading to this dip in sales numbers.

"Aren't EVs just moving emissions from the tailpipe to a power plant?"



"EVs cannot be considered clean unless you use fully renewable energy.."



Building electric, we have heard these arguments/questions for years. I didn't think much about them until @Nithin0dha came up with… — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) April 21, 2023

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “We delivered 8182 scooters in April, registering 117% year-on-year growth. There has been a dip in sales this month when compared to March ‘23 due to the uncertainty around the FAME policy and its cascading impact. We continue to see a steady rise in demand across the country, and we are increasing our retail footprint to cater to the demand. Currently, we have 120 retail stores across 87 cities and over 1300 Ather Grid fast chargers.”

Earlier in April, Ather Energy also reduced the price of the 450X which is now priced from Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including FAME-II subsidy). There is no 450 Plus variant any more – instead, it’s just the 450X. The cost of the charger is now built into the price of the scooter.