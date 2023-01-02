Auto Sales December 2022: Mahindra Records 62 Per Cent Uptick In SUV Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a bump up of 61 per cent in December selling 28,445 units as compared to 17,722 units sold in the same month a year ago. The company's SUV sales went up by 62 per cent selling 28,333 units as compared to 17,469 units sold a year ago. At the same time, the company saw a slump of 56 per cent in its passenger cars sales at 112 units as compared to 253 units sold a year ago, in December 2021. Mahindra's exports too went up by 3 per cent selling 3,100 units as compared to 3,017 units shipped out in the corresponding month in the previous year.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61% in our Passenger Vehicles and a 45% overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation."

Coming to Mahindra year-to-date (YTD) sales in the April 2022 - December 2022 period, the company saw and uptick of 72 per cent selling 2,59,858 units as compared to 1,50,665 units sold in the same period a year ago. Its SUV sales went up by 73 per cent selling 2,57,849 units as compared to 1,48,903 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago. It passenger cars sales too went up by 14 per cent selling 2,009 units as compared to 1,762 units sold in the same period last year. Mahindra's exports in the same period went up by 4 per cent at 24,733 units as compared to 23,671 units sold a year ago.