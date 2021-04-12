Auto Sales March 2021: Passenger Vehicle Sales Grew 3% Over February 2021; Total PV Sales In FY2021 Fell By 2%

The Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), has released the auto industry's sales performance data for March 2021. Last month passenger vehicle sales in India stood at 290,939 units, a 115 per cent increase over the same period in March 2020, when total PV sales stood at 135,196 units. However, we have to consider the fact that last year in March a nationwide lockdown was announced, which heavily affected vehicle sales. Thus this triple-digit growth is nothing but an anomaly. At the same time, compared to 281,380 units sold in February 2021, the PV segment saw a more realistic Month-on-Month growth of 3.3 per cent. However, the total passenger vehicle sales for Financial Year 2020-2021 saw a 2.24% decline over the same period in the previous fiscal year. Between April 2020 and March 2021, total domestic PV sales stood at 2,711,457 units, over 2,773,519 vehicles sold during the same period in FY2020.

Total two-wheeler sales for the entire FY2021 stood at 15,119,387 units, a 13.19 per cent decline compared to FY2020

Two-wheeler sales, at the same time, stood at 1,496,806 units in March 2021, a 72 per cent growth compared to 866,845 units sold during the same month in 2020. However, compared to 1,426,865 vehicles sold in February 2021, the segment saw a more realistic 5 per cent M-o-M growth. At the same time, total two-wheeler sales for the entire FY2021 stood at 15,119,387 units, a 13.19 per cent decline as against 17,416,432 units sold between April 2019 and March 2020.

Three-wheeler sales in FY2021 stood at at 216,197 units a massive 66 per cent decline compared to the previous fiscal year

In March 2021, sales from the three-wheeler segment stood at 31,930 units, nearly 16 per cent growth compared to 27,608 units sold a year earlier in March 2020. However, compared to 27,331 units sold in February 2021, the segment saw a nearly 17 per cent M-o-M growth. Total sales for the financial year stood at 216,197 units a massive 66 per cent decline compared to 637,065 vehicles sold in FY2020. The commercial vehicle segment, at the same time, saw a 20 per cent decline in April 2020 to March 2021 period, at 568,559 units, compared to 717,593 CVs sold in FY2020.

Total vehicle sales for the entire Financial Year 2020-2021 stood at 22,652,108 units

As for exports, in March 2021, the automotive sector cumulatively exported 436,397 vehicles from India, which is a massive 56 per cent Year-on-Year growth. However, compared to 441,797 units exported in February 2021, the auto industry saw a marginal 1.2 per cent M-o-M decline. Total exports for the April 2020 and March 2021 period stood at 4,128,928 units, a 13 per cent decline compared to 4,748,738 vehicles exported in the same period in FY2020.

Total vehicle production for March 2021 stood at 2,369,237 units, which includes - 344,349 passenger vehicles, 1,950,821 two-wheelers, and 73,731 three-wheelers. Total vehicle sales for the entire Financial Year 2020-2021 stood at 22,652,108 units, a 14 per cent decline compared to 26,353,293 vehicles produced in FY2020.

