Auto Sales October 2022: Honda Car India Registers 18% Growth In The Domestic Market

Honda Cars India sold 9543 units in the domestic market in October 2022, thus registering a growth of 18 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Honda City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V have been strong sellers for the company in the country. The Amaze spearheaded the sales for Honda in October '22. Exports for the company stood at 1678 units.

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “This festive season has been remarkable for us as we registered a healthy growth of 18% in our domestic sales in Oct. Our dealer network has been buzzing with activity during this period, witnessing strong demand for all our Honda models.”

Honda plans to bring an SUV into the Indian market and we wait to know more about its plans for our country.

