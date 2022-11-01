Auto Sales October 2022: Hyundai India Sells Over 58,000 Cars, Reports YoY Growth Of 33%

Hyundai Motor India has released the monthly sales numbers for October 2022, during which the company's cumulative sales stood at 58,006 units. Compared to the 43,556 vehicles the company sold during the same month in 2021, the Korean carmaker saw a year-on-year growth of over 33 per cent. At the same time, compared to the 63,201 vehicles sold in September 2022, Hyundai India saw a month-on-month decline of over 8 per cent in October 2022.

In the domestic market, last month, Hyundai Motor India’s monthly sales stood at 48,001 units. Compared to the 37,021 vehicles sold in October 2021, the company witnessed a YoY growth of 29.6 per cent. As for export sales, in October 2022, Hyundai exported 10,005 units from India, registering a massive 53.1 per cent growth. In comparison, the company exported 6,535 units during the same month in 2021. Last month too, Hyundai continued to be the largest exporter of cars in India.

In the domestic market, last month, Hyundai Motor India’s monthly sales stood at 48,001 units.

Commenting on the October 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the ever-improving semi-conductor situation, we were able to meet the demand of our beloved customers and deliver their favourite Hyundai cars during the festive season in October. Our new models like Tucson continue to receive an overwhelming customer response with excellent booking numbers creating a blue ocean of premium SUVs for the Indian market. We are set to register record domestic sales volume in CY 2022 with our proven range of super performer SUV brands and will continue to strive towards enhancing customer experience for a happy life.”

Hyundai was expected to launch its flagship SUV, the all-electric IONIQ 5 in October 2022. However, the company appears to have delayed the launch slightly. Having said that, we expect the Hyundai IONIQ 5 to be launched before the end of 2022.