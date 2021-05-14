Automobili Pininfarina Battista Wins 'Electric Dream' Title

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT has bagged the 'Electric Dream' title from Electrifying.com as part of its inaugural awards. The win follows the recent launch of Automobili Pininfarina London, increasing the EV maker's global footprint with the appointment of Jardine Motors Group as its London and the southern UK retail partner. The company also offered passenger seat ride to its potential customers who are interested in the Battista hyper GT. The ride was offered at Goodwood Motor Circuit to give them first feel of the car.

The Battista comes with four electric motors generating 1,824 bhp and 2,300 Nm torque, apportioned to each wheel by the most advanced torque vectoring system

Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer said, "We're really excited to be given this award by Electrifying.com, it absolutely reinforces what we believe we have achieved with the Battista. We have always strived to create a pure-electric hyper GT that delivers desire and elicits the feeling of aspiration from future owners when they first see and experience the car. The great thing is that Battista Is now much more than a dream, as we continue apace with its development programme in Italy."

Pininfarina also gave UK clients a ride on the passenger seat of the Battista.

Ginny Buckley, Founder- Elecfrifying.com said, This award isn't simply about practicality or efficiency. What we were looking for is a car which will convince the naysayers that an electric car can be more exciting than anything powered by petrol and the gorgeous Pininfarina Battista is the car to do that. It's a car from the company responsible for some of the world's most beautiful cars and is destined to adorn many teenagers 'bedroom walls." Tom Barnard, Editor-in-Chief- Eletrifying.com added, "There are a glut of electric hypercar announcements, all featuring cars which are nothing more than drawings and made-up figures to try and attract the attention of investors. But the Pininfarina Battista is a real car which does everything we've been promised."

Pininfarina will only make 150 units of the Battista.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is the most powerful road-legal car ever designed and built in Italy. No more than 150 Battistas will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Turin, Italy, with the first cars set to be delivered to customers later this year. The carbon fibre monocoque chassis and body provide the strong foundation and backbone of the hyper GT, with its four electric motors generating 1,824 bhp and 2,300 Nm torque, apportioned to each wheel by the most advanced torque vectoring system. This delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car with an internal combustion engine. Faster than a current Formula 1 car in the sub- two-second 0-100 kmph sprint, the Battista accelerates from 0 to 300 kmph in less than 12 seconds.

