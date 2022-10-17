Battery Swapping Startup- Chargeup To Expand Its Services To Tier 2 And Tier 3 Cities In 2023

Delhi based battery swapping startup, Chargeup is now planning to expand its services to other cities. The company is targeting to expand its business to tier 2 and tier 3 cities in 2023 where it sees growth potential in the electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers segment. Chargeup is in talks with EV network providers in these small cities and is planning to collaborate with them for expanding its business. Eventually, the company will also expand to other metro cities and will operate using the same model.

Speaking with carandbike, Ankur Madan, Co-Founder, Chargeup said, "We're looking into tier 2 and tier 3 cities going forward. We're in the process of closing our next round and will sign up a couple of alliances which we'll be disclosing soon. We'll be partnering with other related segment network providers and utilise their network to grow more. It'll include other metro cities as well as tier 1 and tier 2 cities."

Chargeup aims at creating the largest distribution network for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers and help drive mass adoption of EVs in the last mile connectivity space. It recently organised an EV Mela in West Delhi where NBFCs, EV OEMs, e-commerce and food commerce companies such as Hero Electric, Lohia Auto, Shema Electric, GEM, PaisaLo, Zomato, Blinkit, Vahan, Rapido and Uber participated. The idea is to bring together stakeholders from the EV ecosystem benefiting last mile mobility drivers with one-stop solution for the buying process along with easy financing and affordable EMIs.