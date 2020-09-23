Benelli 1200GT Unveiled In China

Benelli has unveiled its 1200 cc touring bike, called the Benelli 1200GT at the China International Trade Exhibition in Chonqing. The Benelli 1200GT features a liquid-cooled, 1,200 cc inline-three engine, an evolution of Benelli's three-cylinder engine which was available in 899 cc and 1131 cc displacements, also used in the Benelli Tornado Tre and the Benelli TNT 1130 R. The new Benelli 1200GT has similar specifications and full-faired touring bike design and will go up against its closest rival, the CFMoto 1250TR-G, unveiled at the same show.

The 1,200 cc inline three-cylinder engine makes 134 bhp at 9,000 rpm, 120 Nm at 6,500 rpm

The 1200GT makes 134 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 120 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, marginally behind the CFMoto 1250TR-G, that was unveiled on the same day at the CIMA show in China. The CFMoto's 1,279 cc, KTM LC8 v-twin achieves 140 bhp and 120 Nm, while the BMW R 1250 RT's boxer twin makes 134 bhp, but 140 Nm of peak torque. The 1200GT's top speed, according to Benelli, is a claimed 228 kmph, which sound like a lot for a heavyweight touring bike.

The Benelli 1200GT seems to borrow styling cues from the BMW R 1250 RT, but the Benelli features hi-def cameras at the front and rear

The design of the Benelli 1250GT seems to be inspired by the BMW R 1250 GT as well, but it's certainly going to be offered at a much lower price. The 1250GT has only been showcased now at the CIMA show in China, and it's expected to go into production in the first half of 2021.

While the Benelli tourer may be expected to be marginally more affordable than the BMW R 1250 RT, it certainly doesn't skimp on equipment and components. Benelli is owned by China's Qianjiang Group, but most of the equipment is European, including Brembo brakes with dual-channel, combined ABS from Bosch.

Two analogue clocks for the speedo and rev counter flank the TFT display

Analogue clocks for the speedometer and rev counter flank the full-colour TFT display, which is configurable and displays tyre pressure, gear position, speed, temperature and a long list of other information. There's an electrically adjustable windscreen along with keyless ignition, and for the comfort of the rider and passenger, there are heated grips and seats. But the 1200GT also features electrically-adjustable mirrors controlled by switches on the left handlebar, and the mirrors can be folded away at the touch of a button.

The Benelli 1200GT also features high-definition cameras mounted on the fairing and at the tail section. So far, Benelli hasn't clarified how these work, but these are likely to monitor traffic ahead of, and behind the bike, and help prevent accidents.

