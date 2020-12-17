Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production

Bentley was supposed to showcase the limited-edition Bacalar at the Geneva Motor Show this year but of course that couldn't happen, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the model was unveiled digitally in March which is when we got as idea of how it will looks like. Bentley has now released pictures of its engineering prototype that will be tested intensely over 20 weeks before the carmaker will start with the manufacturing process of 12 units of the Bentley Bacalar.

Bentley has designed this open-top limited-run model with over 750 new components

Essentially, the Bacalar is based on the Bentley Continental GT but there's a world of difference between both models, though its platform remains unchanged. Both models don't share even a single body panel, save for the door handles. Bentley has designed this open-top limited-run model with over 750 new components and out of them, around 100 components are 3D-printed. "Bacalar Car Zero is the crucial prototype that we're using to sign-off the design, engineering, and craftsmanship of this ground-breaking part of Bentley Mulliner's future," said Paul Williams, Bentley Director of Mulliner.

Around 100 components in the new Bentley Bacalar are 3D-printed pieces.

Top-speed of the Bentley Bacalar is evaluated at 322 kmph while the company has already concluded high-speed stability, handling and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) level checks. The next round of testing will be endurance test that includes putting some miles on the Bacalar to make sure it's durable enough for owners. They will also be performing climate evaluations at up to 176 Fahrenheit (80 Celcius) and electrical system validation. The Bacalar's buyers will also have the option to specify the convertible with a wide array of the A-grade materials. For instances, the interior trim uses 5,000-year-old Riverwood sourced from the ancient Fenlands of East Anglia.

