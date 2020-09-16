Bentley Continental GT Mulliner To Debut On September 22

Bentley has been quite busy with the Continental GT of late. First we got to seen the new Bacalar, then the Rainbow edition, then it got a range of new body colours and now comes the ultra-opulent Bentley Continental GT Mulliner. The British carmaker is all set to debut the new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Coupe at Salon Prive on September 22 and will start taking orders for the car in October this year. However, Bentley has clearly stated that deliveries will only begin next year.

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner gets a new look for the center of the grille and the double diamond pattern has a more stylish look.

Now updates on the outside are few but they do make it stand out. For starters, it gets a new look for the centre of the grille and the double diamond pattern has a more stylish look compared to the standard mesh. This motif also appears on the front fender vents while the mirror caps get a distinct Satin Silver finish. Then, the GT Mulliner rides on 22-inch wheels with self-leveling B badges in the centre

It also gets double diamond stitching for the quilting on the seats and door panels.

On the inside, it feels a lot more luxurious and the customers are spoilt for choice here. They get eight different three-tone interior colour combinations to choose from. Just like on the grille, there is double diamond stitching for the quilting on the seats and door panels. The micro-piping on the edges of the floor mats goes gracefully with the rest of the cabin's colour scheme.

It also features walnut wood veneer and chrome trim on the inside.

Moreover, to match the diamond theme, the center console is designed with machined metal in a way that creates an array of tiny, multi-faceted stacked triangles. It also features walnut wood veneer and chrome trim and again, there are 88 wood veneer options to choose from.

The anti-roll tech is also standard on the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner irrespective of the powertrain you go for.

Under the hood, it gets the same 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, W12 engine belting out 617 bhp while the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 motor churning out 535 bhp is also on offer. The anti-roll tech is also standard on the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner irrespective of the powertrain you go for. And to make you feel really special and the keys of the Continental GT Mulliner comes in a branded presentation box that has leather pouches in it that match the customer's selected interior colour combination.

