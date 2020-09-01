New Cars and Bikes in India
Bentley Flying Spur Clocks Production Milestone Of 40,000 Units

Bentley Motors has handcrafted the 40,000th unit of its most successful luxury sports sedan - Flying Spur at its Crewe plant in the UK.

Bentley revived the Continental Flying Spur name in 2005

Highlights

  • The car was originally christened as the Continental Flying Spur
  • It was renamed as Flying Spur to differentiate from Continental GT
  • Each Flying Spur car has spent over 100 hours on the production line

Bentley Motors has manufactured the 40,000th unit of its popular luxury sports sedan, the Flying Spur from its Crewe plant. Currently, in its third generation, the sedan was originally christened as the Continental Flying Spur, and later it was renamed as Flying Spur to distinguish the car from the Continental GT. Notably, all three generations of the Flying Spur have been designed, engineered, developed and manufactured at Bentley's home in Crewe. Each one of the 40,000 cars manufactured has spent more than 100 hours on the production line where a 250-member team assemble each Flying Spur by hand.

All three generations of Flying Spur have been designed, engineered, developed and manufactured at Bentley's home in Crewe

With 40,000 Flying Spurs manufactured in 15 years, approximately 50 per cent have been commissioned by customers in Bentley's two biggest markets - China and America. The other 40 per cent of cars are being enjoyed by customers in the markets like Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle-East. However, the remaining 10 per cent of the Bentley Flying Spur is sold in the UK.

The carmaker revived the Continental Flying Spur name in the year 2005. The new model was offered with a W12 engine and all-wheel drive offering a top speed of 312kmph with a combination of luxury and performance. 

Also Read: Bentley Ramps Up Production Of Bentayga At Crewe Plant

mo08lsmoThe second-generation Flying Spur was launched in 2013
The second iteration of the Flying Spur was launched in 2013 wherein the company dropped the Continental Moniker making it distinctly separate model line. The third generation of the Flying Spur was launched with an intent to write a new chapter in the history of Bentley four-door Grand Touring. Bentley redesigned the all-new Flying Spur from the ground up so that it stands alone as the ultimate embodiment of luxury and performance.

