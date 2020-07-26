Bentley Ramps Up Production Of Bentayga At Crewe Plant

The company is all set to increase production output from 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

Bentley Motors has announced that production of the new Bentayga has started at Bentley's carbon neutral factory in Crewe, UK. Deliveries will be commencing soon with customers in Europe and the production has been ramped up according to the company. The company is all set to increase production output from 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

Over 100 people work on the socially-distanced Bentayga production line

As ramp up begins, the new Bentayga is reaching unprecedented levels of production quality meeting Bentley's own exacting standards that customers have come to expect. Over 100 people work on the socially-distanced Bentayga production line as the car progresses through 43 stages of manufacture.

Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, said, "The new Bentayga is a celebration of all that we can do in Crewe and is a testament to the skill, passion and dedication of all of our colleagues who produce cars unmatched by any other car factory in the world. To deliver a sector-defining car that meets our own and customers incredibly high standards and expectations is a significant achievement, particularly at this early stage of production."

The new Bentayga, the first car launched under Bentley's Beyond100 business plan, is set to build on the success of its predecessor which sold more than 20,000 cars. And yes India will see the car soon as well.

