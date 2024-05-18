Login
Fourth-Generation Bentley Continental GT To Be Unveiled In June

The new-generation Continental GT will be Bentley’s first car built around the new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT will get a hybrid V8 engine.
  • The new motor will pack 772 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque.
  • Bentley says the new Continental GT will be its most powerful and sustainable car yet.

The fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT is all set to be unveiled in June this year, with the British automaker previewing the model in a camouflaged avatar. The new-generation Continental GT will be Bentley’s first car built around the new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain, marking a new era for the brand. 

 

Bentley says the new V8 engine on the upcoming Continental GT will pack 772 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque, combined with an electric motor providing an electrified range of 80 km. The automaker also says the new CGT will have a CO2 figure of less than 50 g/km, making it the British automaker’s most powerful, dynamically capable, and sustainable model. 

 

Also Read: Bentley Batur Convertible By Mulliner Revealed; Limited To 16 Units

 

2025 Bentley Continental GT 2

 

The new-gen Bentley Continental GT will also get the latest generation of chassis technology, comprising active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential, a 48-volt electric active anti-roll control, and new advanced dual-valve dampers. Furthermore, the cabin will get a new suite of electronic features.

 

The Bentley Continental GT holds extreme importance and relevance in the automaker’s modern-day success. The first generation was unveiled in 2002 and marked the rebirth of Bentley, working as a catalyst for its new-found growth. The Continental GT’s success catapulted the British luxury carmaker from selling 1,000 vehicles a year to 10,000 units within four years of the Continental GT’s launch. The second generation of the Grand Tourer arrived in 2010 with the W12 heart, while the 4.0-litre V8 engine was introduced as an option in 2012. 

 

Also Read: Bentley Continental GT, GTC, Flying Spur "Edition 8" Revealed

 

The third-generation Continental GT arrived in 2018 under a new purpose-built platform with a new engine, suspension, and electrical architecture. The Bentley Continental GT remains the brand’s second-most popular offering after the Bentayga luxury SUV. One in every three Bentleys sold is a Continental GT. The four-seater grand tourer is built at the automaker’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England.

 

