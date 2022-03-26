Best Road Trips to Take in India after COVID Lockdown

For bike-lovers or the road-trippers, Covid lockdown felt like an eternity. People have been waiting to get on the wheels again, and finally, as the period of lockdowns has come to an end, they have already started to plan for the road trips. But for those who are yet to zero in on which road to take or those who have absolutely no desire to repeat the same trip every time, here is a hand-picked list of the road trips in India for you to head on with your closed ones.

Kolkata to Goa

Trip to Goa is one of the most sought-after trips, and visiting there by road is something to cherish after this monotonous lockdown. You will not only enjoy the smooth roads but also the scenic beauty while passing through various states. While you are on this trip, you will cross several unique places. You can make these places as stopovers and explore outstanding and delicious eateries, and even indulge in some picnics. Goa has something for everyone, from splendid churches to lazy beaches, from excellent cafes to pubs and casinos. So what are you waiting for? Let's get going.

Chennai to Pondicherry

Chennai to Pondicherry runs parallel to the Bay of Bengal and connects with the East Coast Road. If you are thinking of taking this trip, you must cover some beautiful places like Alamparai Fort, Mahabalipuram, and Mudaliarkuppam. One of the best things about this road trip is it covers significantly less distance, and it will take only 4-5hours to drive from Chennai and Pondicherry. You can take this trip with your family along with the kids.

Kolkata to Darjeeling

Kolkata is best known for its fun and glory. But on-going lockdown has also left its mark even on this City of Joy. Darjeeling is one of the best places to go nearby after lockdown from Kolkata. As you reach Siliguri and head towards North Bengal hills, you will find yourself in the middle of different cultures and atmospheres within the same state.

Delhi to Agra

You can visit several places from Delhi after the pandemic; one of the best among them is Agra. Agra is within the close call to Delhi, so you can come back at night if you want to. You need to take Yamuna Expressway to reach Agra; it would take you just 3 hours to reach Agra from Delhi if you start early in the morning. As the day progresses the traffic can be disturbing and you might take 4-5 hours to reach Agra. If your soul is hungry for travelling, Agra has Tajmahal to offer, and if the soul is hungry for food, you can try sumptuous cuisines by stopping at some of the dhabas that offer contactless food.

Mumbai to Pune

The road from Mumbai to Pune is gorgeous. The road is in fine condition and absolutely perfect for those fond of going for a long drive. When you take this road trip, you certainly will be charmed by the beauty of the Igatpuri-Nasik stretch of road.

To conclude

Even though lockdown have had some adverse effect on people's lives and mood, the bubbling lust for the quests will let out once the phase eases out. But, of course, you can use rented cars or bikes if you do not wish to use public transport yet. Anyway, there you go, this was the list of the best road trips in India that you should take post lockdown.