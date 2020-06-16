New Cars and Bikes in India

Big Boy Toyz' New Program Lets You Sell Your Luxury Car In 29 Minutes

The 29-minute process is divided into three steps - book an appointment, 151-checkpoint evaluation and on-spot payment to the customer

The new program allows luxury car customers to outright sell their car in addition to exchanging vehicles

  • The process includes evaluation, inspection and transaction
  • Luxury car customers are paid on the spot after the three step process
  • BBT has dealerships operational in Mumbai, Gurgaon & Hyderabad

Pre-owned multi-brand luxury car dealer, Big Boy Toyz (BBT) has announced the new 'Sell Your Car In 29 Minutes' program for customers to sell or exchange their used luxury cars online. The new program has been announced amidst the COVID-19 pandemic wherein social and physical interactions have been severely restricted, but that should not restrict buyers from selling vehicles now or post the lockdown. The new program aims to simplify the sales process online in three steps while limiting the interaction between the buyer and the seller, thereby maintaining all the necessary social distancing norms.

Also Read: Big Boy Toyz Kick-Starts Online Sales

The 29-minute program aims to limit social interactions while ensuring on-spot payment to the customer for the sale of their luxury car

Big Boy Toyz MD and CEO, Jatin Ahuja said, "We are very excited to launch this new model for our nationwide customers. With this idea, we will be able to serve both our buyers and sellers with excellent quality and service. We have always worked towards serving our customers with our finest services and we shall continue to do so by keeping maintaining our safety standards. We will also keep innovating as the industry requires a different approach towards consumerism now amidst a global pandemic."

The 29-minute process is divided into three steps. Customers wanting to sell or exchange their luxury cars can do so online by making an appointment with a BBT representative. They then need to complete an instant 151-checkpoint evaluation of their vehicle. The program's last step includes making an on-spot payment to the customer. The purchase criteria for BBT involves accidental history, litigations, insurance history, and the national crime record. It also includes an extended physical and virtual evaluation, all of which will take place in just 29 minutes, according to the company.

Also Read: Big Boy Toyz Adds Superbikes To Its Inventory

BBT forayed in to the pre-owned premium motorcycle sector last year

Big Boy Toyz says that the new digital platform plays an important role in revenue generation for the brand. The company has dealerships operational in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Hyderabad, with plans to expand in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The multi-brand dealer's inventory currently comprises over 100 rare supercars and several luxury cars. It also forayed into the pre-owned premium motorcycle segment last year.

