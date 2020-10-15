BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at ₹ 39.3 lakh

The new entry model sedan from BMW has arrived. The all-new BMW 220d will be available in two trims. Petrol variant to launch by year-end.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
1,346  Views
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at ₹ 39.3 lakh

Highlights

  • The BMW 2 Series GC is only available with the diesel engine for now
  • The petrol 220i will be launched later
  • The 2 Series Gran Coupe is the company's most affordable sedan in India

The first ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has been launched in India as the entry model in the BMW lineup. While the BMW X1 compact SUV will start lower on price, the 2 Series becomes the least expensive sedan in the sporty car maker's portfolio in India. The BMW 2 Series will be available in petrol and diesel in India. While the 2 Series is being introduced with its 220d variants, the petrol 220i will also be launched soon. The model will be assembled at the company's Chennai plant. The 220d is launched in two trims – the Sport-line (at Rs 39.3 lakh) and the fully loaded M Sport (at ₹ 41.4 lakh).

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prices (Ex-Showroom, India)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d Sport Line ₹ 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d M Sport ₹ 41.4 lakh

There are 7 colours but the Storm Boy (grey), Snapper Rocks (teal/aqua), and the Misano Blue are exclusive to the M Sport only. The 2 Series is built on the brand's UKL front wheel drive modular platform. So like the X1 and the MINI Countryman, it does get an xDrive or all wheel drive version in Europe. India will only get the two wheel drive version.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch: Highlights

0s402vhg

The model will be assembled at the company's Chennai plant. 

The 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with BMW's signature new kidney grille. The raked-back headlight units with double-barrel LED detailing give it a unique look and also add on to the aggressive look. The flowing roofline that flows into the fastback-like rear and that's what gives it its unique look . The L shaped LED taillights also give it a nice look. Adding to the attraction are the pillarless windows.

Also Read: BMW India Opens Pre-Bookings For The 2 Series Gran Coupe

rj385bsk

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe uses the urea/AdBlue based 'BMW BluePerformance' emission reduction system. 

On safety the car packs in a lot. 6 airbags, isofix child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all 5 occupants, ABS or anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control that I already mentioned, runflat tyres and tyre pressure monitoring, and a lot more - and these are all standard across both variants.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications
Displacement 2.0-litre
Max Power 187 bhp
Peak Torque 400 Nm
Transmission 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
0-100 kmph 7.5 Seconds
ukt2pqgc

The cabin is typically BMW but comes with a host of features 

The 220d comes with a 2-litre diesel engine producing 187 bhp and 400 Nm. 0-100 kmph is done in just 7.5 seconds. The M Sport 

2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
