BMW India Opens Pre-Bookings For The 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. The company has said that the bookings have exclusively opened online and interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹ 50,000. The four-door coupe will also be BMW's new entry-level offering for the Indian market and the second model from the 2 Series family, after the BMW M2 Competition. The model shares its underpinnings with the X1 and is also a front-wheel drive offering.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to come from both petrol and diesel engines

The company has also said that interested customers can take a look at the car online and explore a 360 degree view of the car's exterior and interior. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe stands out with its styling with elements including the massive kidney grille, large air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with distinctive LED DRLs. The roofline is low-slung, keeping up with the coupe theme on the model and integrates into the boot that gets a lip spoiler and wraparound LED taillights inspired by the flagship 8 Series. In terms of dimensions, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is fairly large measuring 4526 mm in length, 1800 mm in width and 1420 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2670 mm, while the boot space is a surprisingly generous at 430 litres.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in India on October 15, 2020

Power on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to come from both petrol and diesel engines. This will include the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel develops 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

The company will launch the car on October 15 after which the deliveries for the car will begin. BMW has clearly stated that the deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

