BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe, is based on the 2 Series sedan, which makes the car the smallest 4-door sedan from the Bavarian carmaker, in India. It's based, on the same platform as the BMW X1, but the design and styling have been borrowed, from BMW's bigger Gran Coupe models, especially the 8 Series.

Visually, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a massive kidney grille, with large air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps. Of course, it also comes with a coupe-style sloping roofline that nicely integrates into the boot, which gets spoiler and wraparound LED taillights inspired by the flagship 8 Series. You also get a rear diffuser and a dual exhaust system.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe borrows its styling from the 8 Series Gran Coupe

Based on some spy photos we know that initially, the car will only be introduced in the 220d diesel option powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. BMW will offer the 2 Series Gran Coupe in two variants - Sport Line and M Sport.

