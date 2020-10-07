BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was recently spotted at a dealership yard, ahead of its official launch which is slated for October 15, 2020. The all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe, based on the entry-level 2 Series sedan, will be BMW's new entry-level offering for the Indian market. However, it is not to first 2 Series model to come to India, as we already have the performance-oriented BMW M2 Competition. BMW India has already opened pre-bookings for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and interested customers can book it online for a token of ₹ 50,000.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe shares its underpinnings with the X1 but takes design cues from the larger Gran Coupe models in the brand's line-up and is high on style. As you can see in these images, the car gets a massive kidney grille, with large air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps. Of course, it also comes with a coupe-style sloping roofline that nicely integrates into the boot, which gets spoiler and wraparound LED taillights inspired by the flagship 8 Series. You also get a rear diffuser and a dual exhaust system.
While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, we must tell you that it will be identical to the one on the 3 Series sedan and will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment system that offers a host of functions. The car also comes with ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, park assist, electrically adjustable front seats and the BMW digital key. The 2 Series Gran Coupe also comes with safety aids like lane departure warning, lane change warning, rear collision warning, cross-traffic warning, cruise control and more.
The engine badging on the car says 220d, which means that this particular BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. We expect to see a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well, which is likely to offer 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Both units will come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.
Image Source: carcrazy.India
