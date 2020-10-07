New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, based on the entry-level 2 Series sedan, will be BMW's new entry-level offering for the Indian market. it's slated to be launched in India on October 15, 2020.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The model spotted at the dealership yard was the 220d variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Highlights

  • The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is slated to be launched on October 15
  • Bookings for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are underway for Rs. 50,000
  • The 2 Series Gran Coupe will get a pair of 2.0 petrol & diesel engines

The upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was recently spotted at a dealership yard, ahead of its official launch which is slated for October 15, 2020. The all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe, based on the entry-level 2 Series sedan, will be BMW's new entry-level offering for the Indian market. However, it is not to first 2 Series model to come to India, as we already have the performance-oriented BMW M2 Competition. BMW India has already opened pre-bookings for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and interested customers can book it online for a token of ₹ 50,000.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe shares its underpinnings with the X1 but takes design cues from the larger Gran Coupe models in the brand's line-up and is high on style. As you can see in these images, the car gets a massive kidney grille, with large air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps. Of course, it also comes with a coupe-style sloping roofline that nicely integrates into the boot, which gets spoiler and wraparound LED taillights inspired by the flagship 8 Series. You also get a rear diffuser and a dual exhaust system.

Also Read: BMW India Opens Pre-Bookings For The 2 Series Gran Coupe

4u4bvkes

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a large kidney grille, with air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with signature LED DRLs

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, we must tell you that it will be identical to the one on the 3 Series sedan and will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment system that offers a host of functions. The car also comes with ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, park assist, electrically adjustable front seats and the BMW digital key. The 2 Series Gran Coupe also comes with safety aids like lane departure warning, lane change warning, rear collision warning, cross-traffic warning, cruise control and more.

Also Read: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Testing In Pune During Lockdown

j0n7dgk8

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d will come with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque

The engine badging on the car says 220d, which means that this particular BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. We expect to see a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well, which is likely to offer 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Both units will come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

0 Comments

Image Source: carcrazy.India

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US

Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US
Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report

Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing

MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India
Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit

Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit
Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 

Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing

MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

BMW Cars

BMW Z4

Convertible, 12.82 - 14.37 Kmpl
BMW Z4
Price Starts
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,34,722 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 3 Series

Sedan, 16.13 - 20.37 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series
Price Starts
₹ 41.7 - 48.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,562 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 7 Series

Sedan, 7.96 - 39.53 Kmpl
BMW 7 Series
Price Starts
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,54,082 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X7

SUV, 10.54 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X7
Price Starts
₹ 92.5 Lakh - 1.63 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,92,015 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M2

Coupe, 9.4 Kmpl
BMW M2
Price Starts
₹ 81.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,69,803 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X1

SUV, 14.82 - 19.62 Kmpl
BMW X1
Price Starts
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,523 9% / 5 yrs

BMW i8

Coupe, 47.5 Kmpl
BMW i8
Price Starts
₹ 2.62 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,43,869 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 5 Series

Sedan, 15.56 - 22.48 Kmpl
BMW 5 Series
Price Starts
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 13.95 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Price Starts
₹ 42.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 88,223 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X5

SUV, 11.24 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X5
Price Starts
₹ 74.9 - 84.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,55,480 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X6

SUV, 10.31 Kmpl
BMW X6
Price Starts
₹ 95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,97,204 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X6 M

SUV, 9 Kmpl
BMW X6 M
Price Starts
₹ 1.82 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,78,632 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M4

Coupe, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M4
Price Starts
₹ 1.36 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,82,106 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 8 Series

Sedan, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW 8 Series
Price Starts
₹ 1.29 - 1.55 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,67,783 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M3

Sedan, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M3
Price Starts
₹ 1.3 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,70,274 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 14.3 - 18.7 Kmpl
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Price Starts
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,32,646 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X3

SUV, 13.3 - 16 Kmpl
BMW X3
Price Starts
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,16,247 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X4

SUV, 11 - 17 Kmpl
BMW X4
Price Starts
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,25,796 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M8

Coupe, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW M8
Price Starts
₹ 2.15 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,46,305 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M5

Sedan, 9.5 - 10.1 Kmpl
BMW M5
Price Starts
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,98,713 9% / 5 yrs
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
04:09
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 08:52 PM
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
03:18
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Aug-20 05:39 PM
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM
New-Gen Mahindra Launch, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Launch, 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
04:26
New-Gen Mahindra Launch, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Launch, 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Jul-20 05:12 PM
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
03:37
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jul-20 08:07 PM
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review
10:15
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 10:14 PM
BMW Z4 And Toyota GR Supra Review
11:14
BMW Z4 And Toyota GR Supra Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 06:10 PM
Image of Bmw Z4 Side View
Image of Bmw Z4 Side View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Front View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Front View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Lights
Image of Bmw 7 Series Lights
Image of Bmw X7
Image of Bmw X7
Image of Bmw X7 Rearview
Image of Bmw X7 Rearview
Image of Bmw 1 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 1 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 1 Series Front
Image of Bmw 1 Series Front
Image of Bmw 1 Series Rear
Image of Bmw 1 Series Rear
Image of Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Front Profile
Image of Bmw I8 Front Profile
Image of Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Image of 2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
Image of 2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
Image of Bmw 5 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 5 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 5 Series
Image of Bmw 5 Series
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Image of Bmw
Image of Bmw
Image of Bmw X5 Backview
Image of Bmw X5 Backview
Image of Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Image of Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Image of Bmw X6 Roof
Image of Bmw X6 Roof
Image of Bmw 8series Alloy Wheels
Image of Bmw 8series Alloy Wheels
Image of Bmw 8series Grille
Image of Bmw 8series Grille
Image of Bmw 8series Rear View
Image of Bmw 8series Rear View
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities