BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The model spotted at the dealership yard was the 220d variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

The upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was recently spotted at a dealership yard, ahead of its official launch which is slated for October 15, 2020. The all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe, based on the entry-level 2 Series sedan, will be BMW's new entry-level offering for the Indian market. However, it is not to first 2 Series model to come to India, as we already have the performance-oriented BMW M2 Competition. BMW India has already opened pre-bookings for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and interested customers can book it online for a token of ₹ 50,000.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe shares its underpinnings with the X1 but takes design cues from the larger Gran Coupe models in the brand's line-up and is high on style. As you can see in these images, the car gets a massive kidney grille, with large air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps. Of course, it also comes with a coupe-style sloping roofline that nicely integrates into the boot, which gets spoiler and wraparound LED taillights inspired by the flagship 8 Series. You also get a rear diffuser and a dual exhaust system.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a large kidney grille, with air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with signature LED DRLs

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, we must tell you that it will be identical to the one on the 3 Series sedan and will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment system that offers a host of functions. The car also comes with ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, park assist, electrically adjustable front seats and the BMW digital key. The 2 Series Gran Coupe also comes with safety aids like lane departure warning, lane change warning, rear collision warning, cross-traffic warning, cruise control and more.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d will come with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque

The engine badging on the car says 220d, which means that this particular BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. We expect to see a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well, which is likely to offer 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Both units will come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Image Source: carcrazy.India

