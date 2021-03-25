carandbike logo
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 37.90 Lakh

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a new Sport variant on the petrol 220i variant and is priced Rs. 3 lakh cheaper than the range-topping M Sport trim.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
0  Views
The BMW 220i Sport gets a new entry-level variant undercutting the Mercedes A-Class Limousine expand View Photos
The BMW 220i Sport gets a new entry-level variant undercutting the Mercedes A-Class Limousine

Highlights

  • The BMW 220i Sport is Rs. 3 lakh cheaper than the M Sport trim
  • The BMW 220i Sport undercuts the newly launched A-Class Limousine
  • The 220i Sport packs all the essential features but misses the fancy ones

BMW India has added a new variant to the 2 Series Gran Coupe line-up with the launch of the 220i Sport. The new BMW 220i Sport is priced at an introductory ₹ 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and is the new entry-level variant in the 2 Series GC family. It needs to be noted that the new 220i Sport misses out on a few features as compared to top-of-the-line MSport trim, but is also ₹ 3 lakh cheaper in comparison. It's also interesting that BMW India decided to drop the new 2 Series Gran Coupe Sport trim around the same time as the launch of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine that is priced from 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Exclusive: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Petrol Review

80a8mkvk

The BMW 220i Sport misses out on the M branded highlights on the exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "An important pillar of BMW India's strategy is to offer the valuable 'Power of Choice' across its versatile model range that caters to the customer desires and mobility needs. The addition of the 'Sport' variant to the successful BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe model line-up, presents an excellent value proposition along with attractive features. With the growing popularity of petrol models in the premium segment, the new BMW 220i Sport is an irresistible choice for aspiring individuals to enter the world of BMW with style and performance."

The BMW 220i Sport is powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 187 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission, the car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

hfssabl4

The 220i Sport skimps on a few features like a larger infotainment display, digital console, gesture control, but packs all the essentials

Compared to the higher trims, the BMW 220i Sport misses out on a few features. The model misses out on the M goodies including the M Aerodynamics package, M-branded 17-inch alloy wheels, and M-stamped bits like the steering wheel, headrests, and gear levers. The model also makes do with a smaller 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of the 10.25-inch infotainment display. It continues to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity though. The digital instrument console is replaced by a conventional analogue unit with a 5.1-inch MID. The equipment list also misses out on the 10-speaker audio system, replaced with a six-speaker unit. Other missing features include gesture control, wireless charging, LED fog lamps, as well as the Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks Blue colour options.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: BMW 2 Series GC Wins Entry Premium Car Of The Year

kfvr8lok

The BMW 220i Sport packs the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 187 bhp and 280 Nm

0 Comments

That said, the BMW 220i Sport does get full-LED headlamps and LED tail lights, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, park assist, panoramic sunroof and more. The car can be had in four colour options - Alpine White, Black Sapphite, Melbourne Red, and Storm Bay. Customers can also choose from two upholstery options including Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

