BMW iX And i4 Production To Be Powered By Hydroelectricity

Going forward the company wants to cut CO2 emissions by another 80 per cent by 2030, to less than 10 per cent of what they were in 2006.

The green electricity needed for BMW iX production will come from the Isar hydroelectric power stations expand View Photos
The green electricity needed for BMW iX production will come from the Isar hydroelectric power stations

The BMW Group will power production of the new electric BMW iX and BMW i4 at Plants Dingolfing and Munich entirely with regional green hydroelectricity. Contracts have been signed with Stadtwerke München and RWE Supply & Trading for energy to be supplied by hydroelectricity from rivers Isar and Lech.

BMW iX and BMW i4 production powered by hydroelectricity from Rivers Isar and Lech

The BMW Group already powers its production facilities worldwide entirely with green electricity today. The green electricity needed for BMW iX production will come from the Isar hydroelectric power stations Uppenborn between Moosburg and Landshut while production of the BMW i4 will be powered by the Lech hydroelectric power stations in Gersthofen and Rain. The energy they supply is also used to manufacture a wide range of components for the two electric models, at BMW Group Plants Landshut, Dingolfing and Berlin.

The energy goals the BMW Group has set itself are designed for the longer term. Between 2006 and 2019, emissions from production fell by more than 70 per cent per car. Going forward the company wants to cut CO2 emissions by another 80 per cent by 2030, to less than 10 per cent of what they were in 2006.

x
