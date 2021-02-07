New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Group Sources Aluminium Produced Using Solar Energy

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has now become the first company in the world to also use solar electricity for commercial production of aluminium, which it will initially supply exclusively to the BMW Group.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The BMW Group aims to have more than seven million electrified vehicles on the roads by 2030 expand View Photos
The BMW Group aims to have more than seven million electrified vehicles on the roads by 2030

The BMW Group will begin sourcing aluminium produced using solar electricity with immediate effect. This marks an important milestone on the road to the company's goal of lowering CO2 emissions in its supplier network by 20 per cent by 2030. Since producing aluminium is highly energy-intensive, the use of green power - such as solar electricity - offers considerable potential for reducing CO2emissions. That is why the BMW Group also plans to source aluminium produced with green power in the long term - enabling it to avoid approx. 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over the next ten years.

Also Read: BMW Aims To Double Fully-Electric Vehicle Sales In 2021​

o2qigpio

EGA sources the electricity used to produce the aluminium destined for the BMW Group from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the desert outside of Dubai

The aluminium produced using solar power is processed in the light metal foundry at BMW Group Plant Landshut to manufacture body and drive train components, including those needed for electric drive trains, for instance. Sourcing 43,000 tonnes of solar aluminium valued in the three-digit million euros will supply nearly half the annual requirements of the light metal foundry at Plant Landshut.
The BMW Group has therefore already agreed with suppliers for its current fifth-generation battery cells that they will only use green power for producing battery cells.

As e-mobility takes off, aluminium will become increasingly important as a lightweight material that can partially offset the heavy weight of the batteries in electrified vehicles. However, producing aluminium is extremely energy-intensive. Generating the electricity needed to produce primary aluminium, i.e. aluminium obtained directly from the mineral compound alumina, is alone responsible for about 60 per cent of the global aluminium industry's greenhouse gas emissions. The use of solar electricity is therefore an effective lever for reducing the CO2 emissions associated with aluminium smelting.

Newsbeep

The BMW Group already has a long-standing supply relationship for primary aluminium with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA). EGA has now become the first company in the world to also use solar electricity for commercial production of aluminium, which it will initially supply exclusively to the BMW Group. EGA sources the electricity used to produce the aluminium destined for the BMW Group from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the desert outside of Dubai, which, in the final stage of development, is set to become the world's largest solar park. It is operated by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which has the electricity it produces sustainably certified by third parties, ensuring that it can supply EGA with power that is traceable and transparent.

55dsloo8

Sourcing 43,000 tonnes of solar aluminium valued in the three-digit million euros will supply nearly half the annual requirements of the light metal foundry at Plant Landshut.

Also Read: BMW Announces BMW Digital Key Plus With Ultra-Wideband Technology​

0 Comments

The BMW Group aims to have more than seven million electrified vehicles on the roads by 2030 - two thirds of them fully-electric. For this order of magnitude, BMW Group Purchasing is working with suppliers to ensure not only that the supply chain can manage the growth in volumes, but also that it can implement the requirements for sustainable development.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Cars

  • Bmw Z4 Side View
    Bmw Z4 Side View
  • 3 Series Gran Limousine Frontview
    3 Series Gran Limousine Frontview
  • 3 Series Gran Limousine Rearview
    3 Series Gran Limousine Rearview
  • 3 Series Gran Limousine Sideview
    3 Series Gran Limousine Sideview
  • Bmw 1 Series Side View
    Bmw 1 Series Side View
  • Bmw 1 Series Front
    Bmw 1 Series Front
  • Bmw 1 Series Rear
    Bmw 1 Series Rear
  • Bmw X7
    Bmw X7
  • Bmw X7 Rearview
    Bmw X7 Rearview
  • Bmw 7 Series Front View
    Bmw 7 Series Front View
  • Bmw 7 Series Inside View
    Bmw 7 Series Inside View
  • Bmw 7 Series Lights
    Bmw 7 Series Lights
  • Bmw
    Bmw
  • Bmw X5 Backview
    Bmw X5 Backview
  • Bmw X5 Dicky Space
    Bmw X5 Dicky Space
  • Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
  • Bmw I8 Front Profile
    Bmw I8 Front Profile
  • Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
  • Bmw X3 M Drive View Front
    Bmw X3 M Drive View Front
  • Bmw X3 M Exhaust
    Bmw X3 M Exhaust
  • Bmw X3 M Features And Style
    Bmw X3 M Features And Style
Gib 300x600
x
Mahindra Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh On BS6 SUVs In February
Mahindra Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh On BS6 SUVs In February
Next-Generation KTM RC 125 Spotted On Test
Next-Generation KTM RC 125 Spotted On Test
Review: Mahindra XUV300 Petrol Autoshift/AMT
Review: Mahindra XUV300 Petrol Autoshift/AMT
Yamaha SR400 Final Edition Launched In Japan
Yamaha SR400 Final Edition Launched In Japan
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities