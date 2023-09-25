BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28

BMW India has released yet another teaser for its upcoming fully electric SUV – the BMW iX1. This time around the Bavarian carmaker has also announced the launch date for its new entry-level electric SUV. Essentially the electric version of the third-generation BMW X1, it will be the brand’s most affordable EV in India. Up on it will compete with the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, in the entry premium electric vehicle segment.

Globally, the iX1 is offered in two options – the xDrive30 and the more recently introduced iX1 eDrive20. However, it’s likely that the company will only bring in the former in India at the time of the launch. The eDrive20 has a front-wheel drive setup that's good for 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, and it offers a max range of up to 475 km on a single charge.

The xDrive30 comes with twin electric motors, which offer a combined output of 313 bhp and 495 Nm of torque. It can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds. Both versions come with a 64.7 kWh battery pack as standard, and while the iX1 eDrive20 offers a range of up to 475 km, the xDrive30 can offer a max range of 440 km on a single charge (both WLTP).

Visually, the BMW iX1 looks similar to the regular X1 that’s on sale in India, however, you get EV-specific styling elements like - a closed-off grille, and unique exterior trim pieces finished in blue. Inside, it has a black and brown interior with connected displays and a floating central console.

In terms of features, you get a 10.25-inch driver display and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. Safety features include rear park assist, multiple airbags, front collision warning and more, similar to the X1.