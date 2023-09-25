Login

BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28

The BMW iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28, 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

25-Sep-23 02:41 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28
  • It is expected to be the most affordable EV from BMW India
  • India will get the xDrive30 version of the all-electric BMW iX1

BMW India has released yet another teaser for its upcoming fully electric SUV – the BMW iX1. This time around the Bavarian carmaker has also announced the launch date for its new entry-level electric SUV. Essentially the electric version of the third-generation BMW X1, it will be the brand’s most affordable EV in India. Up on it will compete with the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, in the entry premium electric vehicle segment. 

 

Also Read: BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch

 

Essentially the electric version of the third-generation BMW X1, it will be the brand’s most affordable EV in India

 

Globally, the iX1 is offered in two options – the xDrive30 and the more recently introduced iX1 eDrive20. However, it’s likely that the company will only bring in the former in India at the time of the launch. The eDrive20 has a front-wheel drive setup that's good for 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, and it offers a max range of up to 475 km on a single charge. 

The xDrive30 comes with twin electric motors, which offer a combined output of 313 bhp and 495 Nm of torque. It can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds. Both versions come with a 64.7 kWh battery pack as standard, and while the iX1 eDrive20 offers a range of up to 475 km, the xDrive30 can offer a max range of 440 km on a single charge (both WLTP).

 

Also Read: 2023 BMW X1 Review: Bigger The Better?

 

The BMW iX1 xDrive30 can offer a max range of 440 km on a single charge (WLTP)

 

Visually, the BMW iX1 looks similar to the regular X1 that’s on sale in India, however, you get EV-specific styling elements like - a closed-off grille, and unique exterior trim pieces finished in blue. Inside, it has a black and brown interior with connected displays and a floating central console. 

 

In terms of features, you get a 10.25-inch driver display and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. Safety features include rear park assist, multiple airbags, front collision warning and more, similar to the X1.

# SUV# Electric# Family# BMW iX1 teaser# BMW iX1# BMW iX1 Electric SUV# BMW iX1 Launch# BMW iX1 Price# iX1# iX1 Electric SUV# Electric SUV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13017 second ago

Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.

BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-8377 second ago

The BMW iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28, 2023.

Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-5997 second ago

Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.

Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2319 second ago

The five millionth Tesla, was a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White, produced at the Shanghai plant.

Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ford's software includes specialised algorithms for both day and night conditions, optimising brake light detection.

Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder engine developed from the ground up by Triumph

Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.

Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Under this partnership all new Jaguars sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with North American Charging Standard

Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

This feature is compatible with a wide range of smart devices that support Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings,TP-Link, and myQ by Chamberlain Group

Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Lenovo, the race title sponsor, collaborated with the renowned design studio Pininfarina to create these unique trophies.

Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The brand has stated that owing to the overwhelming response and the exponential wait times, the brand had to halt bookings for the Rumion CNG

BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks

2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.

Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The variants can be had with a petrol and diesel engine and miss out on features like like a Bose Audio system, and Surround View Monitor

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Pictures
2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Here's a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn