BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch

BMW India has confirmed the launch of electric version of the X1 SUV, called the iX1. This will be the brand’s most affordable EV and is slated to launch in the next few weeks.

Globally, the BMW iX1 is offered in two variants: eDrive20 and xDrive30. The eDrive20 gets a front-wheel drive setup that's good for 201 bhp/250Nm while the xDrive30 with its twin electric motors produces a combined figure of 313 bhp and 495 Nm of torque. It can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds. A 64.7kWh battery pack is standard with a WLTP range of up to 475 km.

The BMW iX1 differs from the X1 with a closed-off grille, and unique exterior trim pieces finished in blue. The rear gets the iX1 badging. Inside, it gets a black and brown interior with connected displays and a floating central console.

The global model gets a 10.7-inch touchscreen with a 10.25-inch driver display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. Safety features include rear park assist, multiple airbags, front collision warning and then some similar to the X1.

The BMW iX1, once launched, will compete against the Volvo XC40 Recharge and is expected to be priced higher than the Rs 57 lakh price tag of the XC40 Recharge since it will most likely be a full CBU import like other electric vehicles from BMW’s portfolio.