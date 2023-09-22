BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
22-Sep-23 05:46 PM IST
Highlights
- Likely to come with a 66.5kWh battery pack with a twin-motor setup
- WLTP range of 440 kilometers in one charge
- Both motors make a combined figure of 313 bhp and 495 Nm
BMW India has confirmed the launch of electric version of the X1 SUV, called the iX1. This will be the brand’s most affordable EV and is slated to launch in the next few weeks.
Globally, the BMW iX1 is offered in two variants: eDrive20 and xDrive30. The eDrive20 gets a front-wheel drive setup that's good for 201 bhp/250Nm while the xDrive30 with its twin electric motors produces a combined figure of 313 bhp and 495 Nm of torque. It can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds. A 64.7kWh battery pack is standard with a WLTP range of up to 475 km.
The BMW iX1 differs from the X1 with a closed-off grille, and unique exterior trim pieces finished in blue. The rear gets the iX1 badging. Inside, it gets a black and brown interior with connected displays and a floating central console.
Also Read: 2023 BMW X1 Review: Bigger The Better?
The global model gets a 10.7-inch touchscreen with a 10.25-inch driver display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. Safety features include rear park assist, multiple airbags, front collision warning and then some similar to the X1.
The BMW iX1, once launched, will compete against the Volvo XC40 Recharge and is expected to be priced higher than the Rs 57 lakh price tag of the XC40 Recharge since it will most likely be a full CBU import like other electric vehicles from BMW’s portfolio.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
4 minutes ago
The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks
24 minutes ago
Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.
2 hours ago
Hyundai has launched a mild update to the i20 N Line for the Indian market
3 hours ago
This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant, located in Uttar Pradesh
5 hours ago
The Honda SUV has a whole bouquet of accessories to decorate the exterior as well as the interiors
5 hours ago
This new model features a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor
6 hours ago
Ahead of its 2026 debut, Lexus will unveil its next-generation EV concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
7 hours ago
This study provides a detailed overview of the automotive retail sector for India.
22 hours ago
The Repsol edition models get the Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme reminiscent of the Team Repsol Honda MotoGP bikes.
23 hours ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm
11 days ago
This special edition variant is priced at Rs 75.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and can only be booked through the BMW Online Shop.
14 days ago
The vehicle is offered solely in a petrol variant with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 46 lakh.
20 days ago
Kalanthi Maran, the movie’s producer, was seen gifting the BMW X7 to Rajnikanth
1 month ago
The company has identified a manufacturing defect that could cause the front left and front right drive shafts to become loose and detach from the eDrive system.
2 months ago
The one-millionth vehicle is a BMW iX1 EV in alpine white shade