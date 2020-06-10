New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Teased; Deliveries To Begin By End Of 2020

The BMW iX3 already comes with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. the production of the brand's first pure electric SUV model will get underway at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture (BBA) in China.

BBA has been building the BMW iX3 pre-production vehicles at Plant Dadong in Shenyang

BMW has teased the production version of the iX3 which is all set to be launched in global markets by the end of this year. Production of the brand's first pure electric SUV model will get underway at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture (BBA) in China. The BBA Plant Dadong will produce the first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with a pure electric drive train for the global market. The first of these electric vehicles will be delivered to customers by the end of the year.

j4j1urog

The BBA Plant Dadong will produce the first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with a pure electric drivetrain

The testing required for homologation of the new BMW iX3 has now been completed and the results submitted to the regulatory authorities in key automotive markets. More than 340 hours of testing, including over 7,700 kilometres of test drives, had to be completed within four weeks. Preparations for production of the BMW iX3 were stepped up in Shenyang as well. BBA has been building the BMW iX3 pre-production vehicles at Plant Dadong in Shenyang since the middle of last year. The 200th pre-production model recently came off the assembly line and test drives on Chinese roads began - allowing development and test engineers to make final adjustments.

Robert Küssel, BBA Plant Director Dadong said, "We are also producing the fully-electric BMW iX3 and the BMW X3 with combustion engine on the same production line. This enables us to achieve high efficiency and flexibility in production."

The iX3 electric car is based on the globally successful BMW X3 and combines the versatility and robust functionality of a premium mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle. The BMW X3 is the brand's first model available with both conventional petrol and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid system or a pure electric drive train.

6idfsg4o

Preparations for production of the BMW iX3 were stepped up in Shenyang as well

The BMW iX3 already comes with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, including a drive unit with the electric engine, power electronics and transmission highly integrated into a central housing. This significantly reduces the installation space and mass of the drive technology relative to output and offers added flexibility for installing new electric powertrain components in different vehicle derivatives. A further highlight is the electric motor, which no longer requires the use of rare earth metals and ensures the BMW Group is not depend on their availability.

The fifth-generation electric drive train also includes new and more powerful high-voltage batteries. Thanks to their scalable, modular design, these can be used flexibly in the respective vehicle architecture and at the respective production locations. With a range of around 440 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle (preliminary data), the BMW iX3 paves the way for BMW eDrive technology, which will also be used in BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT models from 2021 on.

