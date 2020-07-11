New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW iX3 Electric SUV To Be Unveiled On July 14

The BMW iX3 electric SUV will be unveiled at the company's headquarters, in Munich, Germany on July 14, 2020. The BMW iX3 already comes with the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

Updated:
The BMW iX3 will be the first all-electric SUV from the Bavarian carmaker

Highlights

  • The iX3 comes with BMW's fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology
The much-awaited BMW iX3 is all set to make its global debut next week, on July 14, 2020. It will be the first-ever all-electric SUV from the Bavarian carmaker and will feature the company's fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. The BMW iX3 electric SUV will be unveiled at the company's headquarters, in Munich, Germany, and along with the announcement, the company has also rolled out a new teaser image of the all-electric SUV, or as BMW likes to call it, Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV).

The company had started building the BMW iX3 pre-production vehicles in Shenyang since the middle of last year

The upcoming BMW iX3 is being built at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture (BBA) in China. BBA has been building the BMW iX3 pre-production vehicles at Plant Dadong in Shenyang since the middle of last year. The 200th pre-production model recently came off the assembly line and test drives on Chinese roads began - allowing development and test engineers to make final adjustments. The company is expected to start deliveries in some international markets by the end of 2020. It's too soon to say whether India will get it or not.

The all-electric SUV will come with a powered by a 74 kWh battery and it will offer a range of more than 440 km

Visually, the new BMW iX3 will borrow some of its design cues from the existing X3, however, to signify its EV nature, BMW is likely to add some new styling elements. Like the blueish-chrome borders of the new kidney grille that are visible in the teaser. Some of the previous teaser photos also revealed that the iX3 will get new alloys and a restyled rear section as well.

The all-electric SUV will come with a powered by a 74 kWh battery that powers an electric motor to produce 282 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. BMW claims that the iX3 will have a maximum range of more than 440 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge.

