BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal Adaptive Traction Control System

Latest patent drawings reveal that BMW is developing a new adaptive traction control system, which will have the ability to predict road conditions and adjust the traction according to those conditions with the use of a smart camera system. The idea is that the system will be able to adjust the grip, pre-empting loss of traction, rather than trying to stop an accident when the bike is already going out of control due to loss of grip. Current traction control systems act solely as a reactive measure in the case you lose traction, while BMW's future system will act as a precautionary aid, rather than adjust traction when the bike starts losing traction.

Last year, BMW announced the Active Cruise Control (ACC) system, which analyses how a car or motorcycle ahead behaves and accordingly adjusts acceleration or braking

In order to do this, cameras have been developed to get a full view of the road ahead in order to predict the conditions. The information is then fed to the 'brain', a computer which controls the traction control, brakes and engine to react if they have to, accordingly. Current traction control systems are reactive, so if the TC light is flashing, then chances are the bike is already starting to lose control, while the electronics try to rein in the loss of grip, and get the bike back under control.

So, BMW's future adaptive traction control will work in a way, that it will intervene before the rider is even aware of about to have an accident, something like a wet patch around the corner, or some loose gravel. However, BMW's adaptive traction control system will need to work seamlessly, in order to not hamper the motorcycling experience that we all love. After all, a traction control system which is too intrusive can actually take the fun out of riding. But there's no denying the fact that traction control systems can be a life-saver, even in the current for that it's offered on many bikes. After all, not every rider has the skills to keep a cool head when the tyres go sliding, or have superlative control of their right wrist to be on the thin line where physics meet enjoyment.

