BMW Motorrad India today officially launched the BMW R 18 Cruiser flagship motorcycle in India, marking its entry into the cruiser segment. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the company has now opened bookings through the BMW Motorrad dealer network. The motorcycle comes in two variants - the standard version and the First Edition, the latter is priced at ₹ 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be imported into India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The design is inspired by the classic BMW R5, complete with the hardtail look

This full-blown modern heavyweight cruiser takes its inspiration from the BMW R5, which was in production in the late 1930s. It gets retro styling elements like a circular headlamp, wide handlebars, an exhaust pipe finished in chrome, spoked wheels and more. The regular model of the R 18 is a blacked-out version while the first edition unit gets more white pinstripes and chrome. The latter also gets seat badge with a 'First Edition' clasp, a copper-lettered logo on the tank and a Blackstorm metallic colour.

As for features, the BMW R 18 cruiser bike is loaded with all-LED lighting setup, an analog instrument cluster, heated grips and optional reverse gear, ABS, traction control, hill-hold assist and switchable Automatic Stability Control (ASC), three riding modes - Rain, Roll and Rock. For suspension, the bike gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. The braking system consists of a twin-disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear along with four-piston fixed callipers.

The BMW R 18 Cruiser gets a 1,802 cc air-and-oil cooled boxer engine

The motorcycle comes powered by a 1,802 cc boxer-twin, air-cooled & oil-cooled engine. The engine is capable of making 89.75 bhp at 4,750 rpm and developing a peak torque of 158 Nm at just 3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive. Additionally, reverse gear is available as an optional extra.

Presenting the all-new BMW R 18 and R 18 first edition launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 18.90 Lakhs and INR 21.90 Lakhs, respectively. To book a test ride or to know more, contact your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership or click here: https://t.co/bHCAnk7M1L #MakeLifeARide pic.twitter.com/J4R6ktxjE4 — BMWMotorrad_IN (@BMWMotorrad_IN) September 19, 2020

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW R 18 is BMW Motorrad's much-anticipated entry into the cruiser segment. Fans and motorcycling enthusiasts in India have been eagerly waiting for this day. The all-new BMW R 18 is a modern interpretation of motorcycling in its most authentic form. It seamlessly invokes the essence of the famous BMW Motorrad classics into the modern era while retaining a purist design. It delivers unadulterated riding fun with the biggest boxer engine ever built by BMW. Riders are in for a complete treat with the cruiser's presence, attitude and promise in equal measures. They know when you ride, emotion is all that matters, and the all-new BMW R 18 is set to win the heart and soul!"

