BMW R20 Concept Motorcycle Unveiled

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its latest concept motorcycle, the BMW R20. It will be showcased at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The BMW R20 concept features a 2000 cc air-oil-cooled Boxer engine, up from the original displacement of 1800 cc in the R18. The company has yet to reveal the engine's performance figures.

Visually, the R20 concept features a design along the lines of a modern classic motorcycle. It features an aluminium tank finished in a shade named “hotter than pink”. It also comes with polished and anodised aluminium components, including the cylinder head covers, belt cover, and air intake funnels. The single seat is upholstered in quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather, with an integrated taillight that maintains the bike's sleek and compact rear design. A modern LED headlight, housed in a 3D-printed aluminium ring with an integrated daytime running light, appears to float within the ring.

It incorporates a black double-loop main frame made from chrome-molybdenum steel tubes. The motorcycle features a 17-inch spoke wheel in the front and a 17-inch black disc wheel at the rear. The rear tyre measures 200/55 whereas at the front, there is a 120/70. The BMW Paralever system has been redesigned in a two-arm variant, utilising a chrome-molybdenum steel swingarm and an aluminium Paralever strut. Inspired by the R18 models this bike also features an exposed drive shaft.

The motorcycle is suspended by fully adjustable Ohlins Blackline suspension at both the front and rear. The braking system includes disc brakes on both ends, featuring six pistons at the front and four at the rear.