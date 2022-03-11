BMW To Showcase Its One-Off iX Art Car At India Art Fair

'The Future is Born of Art' is an initiative by BMW India and India Art Fair which aims to propel emerging Indian artists and further BMW Group's commitment to promote art, sustainability and innovation. The first all-electric BMW iX served as a canvas for artists to create a design based on the philosophy of 'Sustainable Circularity' and out of 4 selected artists, Faiza Hasan's design was selected to serve as a car wrap for the one-off iX. The wrapped car will be showcased at the India Art Fair taking place in New Delhi from 28 April to 1 May 2022.

BMW iX Art Car's rear end

The jury members for the selection included prominent names from the Indian art fraternity, namely Bose Krishnamachari (Founding President of the Kochi Biennale Foundation), Sonal Singh (Managing Director of Christie's India), Alex Kuruvilla (Managing Director of Conde Nast India), and Jaya Asokan (Fair Director at India Art Fair), and the jury members were to select the design on the basis of the strength of the artist's vision, narrative style, their exploration of the theme, and the potential of the design proposal as a car wrap.

The 4 shortlisted artists for 'The Future is Born of Art' initiative included Faiza Hasan, Farah Mulla, Latheesh Lakshman, and Visakh Menon.

BMW iX Art Car's front end

The President of BMW Group India Vikram Pawah said, "Creativity is at the heart of everything we do. For over 50 years, BMW has supported various cultural initiatives around the globe, and is proud to partner with India Art Fair to create an engaging 'The Future is Born of Art' platform for emerging artists in India."

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of the India Art Fair added, "The future begins in imagination, and we are proud to introduce this new commission that centres artists and their vision of a shared, sustainable future. Our partnership with BMW India is truly one of a kind, and we're thrilled to celebrate creativity in all its glory at the upcoming India Art Fair this April."

BMW iX Art Car as seen from the top

The Design by Faiza Hasan represents a coming together of people of all kinds against the backdrop of a common sky. She uses urdu words 'suno', 'tasawur', 'umeed', and 'nigehbaan' meaning listen, imagine, hope, and safeguard reminding us to pay attention to the voices that can help shape our collective future.