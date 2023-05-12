BMW X3 M340i: All You Need To Know About The 355 BHP SUV

It has finally happened: BMW India has introduced the 3.0-litre in-line six turbo-petrol engine, which powers the BMW M340i sedan, to the X3 line-up. However, while that gem of an engine is surely the star of the show, it's important to remember the BMW X3 M40i packs other upgrades that promise to make it an engaging drive. Here's all you need to know about the latest addition to BMW's India line-up.

Also Read: BMW X3 M40i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 86.50 Lakh

The X3 M40i is priced at Rs 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Engine and Powertrain

At the heart of the X3 M340i is a 2,998cc, in-line six-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine that produces a peak 355 bhp and 500Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. BMW claims this SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and continues until it hits its limited top speed of 250kmph. It also gets revised drive modes with a new Sport+ mode, apart from the standard modes. The X3 M40i also gains adaptive M suspension and an M Sport differential to help put the power down.

BMW's B58 turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six

M Sport Exterior Styling

BMW has added a few blacked-out elements to make the X3 M40i look sportier

Unlike the sportier-looking trims of the standard X3, there are some significant changes made to the X3 M340i on the outside. It gets M-specific design details such as the blacked-out M grille, darkened finish for the headlight reflectors, 20-inch M alloy wheels and sport brakes with red-hued callipers. The front and rear bumpers are also tweaked to be more aerodynamic and feature dark accents.

Sportier Touches Inside

Apart from some carbon fibre trim and the BMW M seatbelts, the rest of the interior is identical to the standard X3's

While the interior looks nearly identical to the standard X3's, and the features list has the same kit including electric-adjust front seats, dual 12.3-inch display for the driver and touchscreen infotainment system, Harmon Kardon sound system, 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and more, what differentiates the X3 M340i are the carbon fibre interior trim pieces and the BMW M seatbelts.

Availability & Price

The X3 M40i will be imported into India in limited numbers

BMW has stated that the SUV will be available in limited units, since it is coming to India as a full import via the CBU route. Moreover, buyers will have to shell out Rs 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for this SUV. In comparison, the M340i sedan costs Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Also, BMW has yet to state if customers can spec the SUV to their tastes, so that could trouble some buyers seeking greater personalisation. Still, if the X3 M40i is as good as its sedan sibling on the road, that should be a good enough reason for prospective customers to ignore minor hiccups.