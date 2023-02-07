BMW X5 Facelift Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

BMW has teased the X5 facelift ahead of its global debut in the coming weeks. The short teaser video shared by BMW on its social channels provided a brief glimpse of the updated SUV’s tail lights before revealing parts of the front fascia such as the headlamps and illuminated grille along with bits of the bumper.

To start with, the X5 doesn’t follow the split headlamps design brought in by the X7 facelift. The teaser video reveals that the updated SUV will retain the one piece headlamp design with twin projector elements bracketed by vertically oriented daytime running lamps. The illuminated grille – likely to be an option – is also visible as are parts of the bumper. The bumper design has also been altered from the current model featuring a redesigned central air-dam and side vents.

The rear meanwhile will feature a new tail lamp design with the units featuring twin light guides running in parallel. The light guides feature a dynamic illumination pattern with the light up sequence flowing from the insde towards the outer edge. The rear bumper too is expected to receive cosmetic tweaks while alloy wheel designs are also expected to change.

Coming to the interior, the updated X5 is expected to get BMW’s latest iDrive system among other tech enhancements. The current dashboard layout is expected to make way for a unit similar to that in the updated X7 with a single piece curved display sitting atop the dashboard.

The updated X5 is expected to also receive updates to the powertrains as well. Changes are expected to come down to the introduction of mild-hybrid tech as standard with the existing strong hybrid expected to get improvements in range and power.