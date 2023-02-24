BMW X5 M, X6 M Competition Facelift Revealed; Gain Mild-Hybrid V8 Engines

Having revealed the standard X5 and X6 facelifts globally a few weeks back, BMW has now unveiled their high-performance derivatives. The updated X5 M and X6 M Competition both gain cosmetic updates to the exterior, tweaks to the cabin, additional features and 48V mild-hybrid tech.

As with previous iterations, the M models feature a more aggressive design compared to their standard counterparts with a multitude of blacked out elements up front. The new design LED headlamps are shared with the standard X5 and X6 though they now flank a blacked-out horizontal louvered grille. BMW has yet again stayed away from the oversized grille seen on some other M cars though the X5 and X6 M feature fewer louvers in the grille to let more air in. The bumper is more angular than on the outgoing model with a gaping central vent to help cool the engine and angular venting on either side.

The updated X5 M and X6 M gets the revised light clusters from th standard X5 and X6.

At the back both models get the redesigned tail-lamps of their standard counterparts along with more aggressive bumpers and quad exhaust pipes.

The cabin updates too are in-line with the standard X5 and X6 with the large single curved display now sitting atop a redesigned dashboard. The display houses the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. The M models get dedicated graphics and modes for the displays along sportier design elements such as M Sport front seats and carbon-fibre trim options. BMW has also upgraded the driver assistance functions on board with the update.

Cabin updates in line with the standard SUVs but gain sportier elements such as the M steering and sportier seats.

The big change is under the hood, with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 now paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. The crank-mounted electric motor offers an additional 12 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The changes however are not just limited to the electric motor. The 4.4-litre V8 gets a new cross-bank exhaust manifold, reinforced crankshaft drive, revised turbos and a redesigned air-intake. The upgrades though don’t make a difference to the power with the unit still developing an identical 617 bhp and 750 Nm.

As before, the engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The 0-100 kmph sprint time of the SUVs also stay unchanged over the outgoing model at 3.9 seconds.

Engine gets revised internals and a 48V mild-hybrid system though output is unchanged.

BMW says it has also made tweaks to the standard fit adaptive M suspension and steering for better poise at high speeds and sharper handling. The M xDrive and Active M Differential too get updates with a new wheel slip detection system that isn’t based around the stability control system. The xDrive system also offers a rear-biased sport mode letting owners kick the rear out in corners.

The 2023 X5 M and X6 M Competition will go on sale in international markets later this year.