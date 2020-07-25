BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Unveiled; Will Be Limited To 500 Units Worldwide

The biggest highlight of the new BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is the new Frozen Arctic Grey metallic colour

BMW has introduced the first special edition model of its flagship SUV, the X7 and it has been christened the Dark Shadow Edition. The SUV will be limited to 500 examples worldwide, and it will be produced at the Bavarian carmaker's Spartanburg plant, in California, USA, from August 2020. Styled by the company's exclusive customisation division, BMW Individual, the biggest highlight of the new X7 Dark Shadow Edition is the special paint finish, which is called Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. In fact, this is the first time that BMW has used such a paint finish on a car, and it plans to introduce more variations as part of the optional package, not just for the X7, but also for the X6 and X5.

The special Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint finish is complemented with black exterior elements

The new, limited edition BMW X7 Dark Shadow also comes with black exterior elements that complement the new colour. Upfront, the SUV comes with a black chrome kidney grille, and the side window surrounds, the covers of the B and C columns and the exterior mirror bases are also finished in black. In fact, the air intakes, and the tailpipe covers of the exhaust system are also finished in black chrome. The BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow also comes with a set of 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet-Black matte finish, and an M sports exhaust system.

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition comes with 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet-Black matte finish

Like the regular X7, the limited-edition model also comes in both 6- or 7-seater option, with electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function for driver and front passenger. The cabin is draped in Individual Merino full leather upholstery in two-tone Night Blue/Black option and contrasting seams, along with matching BMW Individual roof liner in Night Blue with Alcantara finish. The centre console is finished in Piano Black shade and also features the signature crystal gear lever. The rest of the cabin features are similar to the M Sport variant of the SUV.

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition gets Merino full leather upholstery with two tone Night Blue/Black interior

BMW says that the new Dark Shadow edition can be combined with all engines offered for the BMW X7. In India, the X7 comes with a 3.0-litre diesel and a 3.0-litre petrol option and while the former powers the X7 xDrive30d DPE and the X7 xDrive30d DPE Signature variants, the petrol engine is exclusive to the top-spec X7 xDrive40i M Sport option. The diesel engine makes 261 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque, while the petrol motor is tuned to make 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Both come mated to an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport transmission with paddle shifters.

