The BMW X7 M50d is the range-topping diesel variant of the SUV, powered by a 3.0-litre oil burner

BMW India has silently launched the performance-spec version of its flagship SUV - the X7 M50d - priced at ₹ 1.63 crore (ex-showroom, India). Last year, when we drove the SUV in India, we had told you that BMW will bring in the range-topping diesel variant of the X7 in 2020, and it's finally here. The BMW X7 M50d is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder oil burner that is tuned to make 394 bhp at 4,400 rpm and develops a monstrous peak torque of 760 Nm at 2,000-3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport transmission with paddle shifters and xDrive 4WD system with variable torque distribution.

BMW X7 M50d gets a new grille with larger air dam and intakes featuring a mesh pattern grille and repositioned LED foglamps

Visually, the BMW X7 M50d looks largely similar to the regular X7, save for a few cosmetic updates, namely - a more aggressive-looking front bumper with a larger air dam and intakes featuring a mesh pattern grille and repositioned LED foglamps. Other visual elements as part of the M package include - M badge on front left and right-side panels, new sporty exhaust with tailpipe trim strip, exterior mirror housing and the X7 and M50d badging on the tailgate, all finished in in Cerium Grey shade. The SUV comes with a set of 21-inch double-spoke style M light-alloy wheels, and optional 22-inch wheels are also available.

The BMW X7 M50d gets new sporty exhaust with tailpipe trim strip and badging on the tailgate, all finished in in Cerium Grey

Other features include - adaptive LED headlamps, rain sensors and automatic driving lights, automatic power tailgate, BMW Individual Headliner in Alcantara Anthracite, M Multifunctional, ventilated Seats for driver and front passenger, 3-row cabin with 6/7-seater configuration, Vernasca leather upholstery, and more. The SUV also gets a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay, BMW gesture control, navigation with 3D maps, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, and voice control. The system also includes a 32GB hard drive for maps and audio files, and M specific display in SPORT and SPORT+ mode on the instrument display. The SUV also offers a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers, and Telephony with wireless charging and extended functionality.

The BMW X7 M50d gets a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay

Safety features include - parking assistant with reversing assistant, rear camera, 9 airbags, ABS with brake assist and Automatic Differential Brake, Active Protection with Attentiveness Assistant, Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electric Parking Brake with auto-hold function, Hill Descent Control, ISOFIX child seat mounting, M Sport brake with blue painted brake callipers with M designation and more.

