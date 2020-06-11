The third-generation BMW X6 Coupe-SUV has been digitally launched in India priced at ₹ 95 lakh (ex-showroom India). The luxury crossover is offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport, both carrying the same price tag and are powered by a turbocharged petrol engine for now. A diesel engine is likely to join the line-up later in the future. The new BMW X6 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and shares its underpinnings with the new BMW X5 SUV. The X6 though is extremely stylised and continues to sport the distinctive sloping roofline that kick-started the coupe-SUV segment in the luxury space.

Also Read: New Gen BMW X6 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

BMW X6 95 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The BMW X6 gets a bold new design with the large kidney grille that get the optional illumination feature

Speaking on the launch, Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, "BMW established the SAC segment with the introduction of the BMW X6 and still continues its remarkable success story. The uniqueness of the third generation BMW X6 is born from its modern expressive design which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model. This vehicle is like no other, to the very last detail, the all-new BMW X6 offers a unique synthesis of luxury, sporting dynamics and powerful style creating an excitingly different driving experience for our customers. From the coupe-like roofline to the chiselled profile, this Sports Activity Coupe is marked by extraordinary craftsmanship and sends a message of power and prestige. The extrovert design, impressive dynamism and agility makes the all-new BMW X6 the most attractive and distinctive car in its segment."

The new BMW X6 gets a standard adaptive two-axle air suspension

Sharp and stylish, the new-generation BMW X6 sports a large kidney grille upfront that comes with the optional illumination package. The sharp LED headlamps come with BMW Laserlight and adaptive lights as an option and get signature LED DRLs. The SUV sports a massive bumper with large air intakes and sculpted corners that add to the beefy look on the model. The profile continues to remain distinctive and the roofline is now sharper and sportier than its predecessor. At the rear, the SUV sports new wraparound LED taillights that look sleek with a sharp lip-spoiler completing the look. The manufacturer is offering an M Sport Package that further improves performance with M Sport brakes, exhaust, Adaptive M Suspension, M aerodynamics package and 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2020 BMW X6 Price Expectation

Inside, BMW chooses to follow a familiar route for the cabin, while the interior is spruced up with Vernasca leather upholstery, two 12.3-inch displays, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power seats with massage function, glass finished gear-lever and Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system with 20 speakers. The crossover also comes with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant that responds to the command 'Hey BMW' along with the ambient air package.

The 2020 BMW X6 gets an updated interior with new dashboard design and features too

Power on the 2020 BMW X6 comes from the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed Steptronic transmission sends power to the wheels via the xDrive four-wheel-drive system. The new X6 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. The SUV sports an adaptive air suspension for a comfortable ride and dynamic handling.

The new-generation BMW X6 has a bunch of rivals in the segment now and competes against the Mercedes-GLE Coupe, Audi Q8, and even the Jaguar F-Pace. The German auto giant has not announced the diesel version yet but we expect the model to arrive sometime later this year, sporting the 3.0-litre straight-six oil burner that also powers other BMW cars on sale.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.