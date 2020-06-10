New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen BMW X6: Price Expectation In India

The new-gen BMW X6 will be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport, with the option of only one turbocharged petrol engine for now, and we expect the SUV to priced between Rs. 1.1 crore to Rs. 1.4 crore (ex-showroom, India).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BMW X6 will compete with the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe in India

Highlights

  • The new-gen BMW X6 is slated to be launched on June 11
  • The new BMW X6 has grown in size and looks more agressive than ever
  • The new X6 is initially expected to get a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

The third-generation BMW X6 coupe-SUV is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on June 11. The new-gen model made its global debut in July last year, and BMW India has been accepting pre-bookings for the car since January 2020. The new BMW X6 will be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport, with the option of only one turbocharged petrol engine for now. We already know a fair bit about the SUV, and the only key detail that is unknown right now is the price tag, and here is what we expect with regards to that.

Also Read: Next-Generation BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launch Date Announced

BMW

BMW Cars

8 Series

M8

Z4

3 Series

i8

X1

M2

7 Series

5 Series

X7

M4

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

X5

X6

X3

M3

M5

X6 M

X4

m5np452k

The BMW X6 will be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport, with only one engine option for now

Now 2020 BMW X6 will go up against the likes of the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and both SUV start at around ₹ 1.33 crore and ₹ 1.31 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. As for the previous-generation X6, it was priced in India around ₹ 95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, the new BMW X6 is bigger, more stylish and more feature-packed compared to the old-gen model, however, given the fact that it will be initially launched with only a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, we expect it to undercut both its rivals and will get a starting price of around ₹ 1.1 crore for the xLine variant, going up to ₹ 1.3 crore to ₹ 1.4 crore for the M Sport variant (all ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: New-Gen BMW X6 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

The all-new BMW X6 comes with a larger, more embossed kidney grille, flanked by sharper twin-pod headlamps featuring BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED headlights as an option. The SUV also gets an aggressive front bumper, with a large airdam and sculpted corners with LED daytime running lamps, and black design elements. The SUV also gets new alloy wheels with Y-shaped twin spokes, while the rear section features a set of sleek, wraparound LED tail-lamps and sculpted boot lid, and a beefy bumper with heavy cladding, a rear diffuser and optional M Sport exhaust system.

1mfbp43g

The 2020 BMW X6 gets an updated interior with new dashboard design and features too

In terms of features, the new X6 will come with Vernasca leather upholstery, two 12.3-inch displays, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power seats with massage function, glass finished gear-lever, Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system with 20 speakers, ambient air package and much more. It also gets BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which responds to the command of 'Hey BMW' and users can choose the name for the digital assistant as well. The assistant will be able to explain all sorts of different functions provide up-to-date information and assist the driver.

pkokth88

BMW X6 SUV-Coupe will get a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, tuned to offer 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque

0 Comments

Powering the new BMW X6 is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, tuned to offer 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox that will send power to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 8 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 8 Series
BMW
8 Series

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular BMW Cars

BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series
₹ 1.29 - 1.55 Crore *
BMW M8
BMW M8
₹ 2.15 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 41.4 - 47.9 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 2.62 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 81.8 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 92.5 - 98.9 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.36 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 47.7 - 51.9 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 72.9 - 82.4 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.3 Crore *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 1.82 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: Hyundai India Receives 1700 Bookings On The 'Click To Buy' Digital Platform
Exclusive: Hyundai India Receives 1700 Bookings On The 'Click To Buy' Digital Platform
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
Royal Enfield Reopens 90 Per Cent Of Its Retail And Service Network Across India
Royal Enfield Reopens 90 Per Cent Of Its Retail And Service Network Across India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities