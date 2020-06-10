New-Gen BMW X6: Price Expectation In India

The third-generation BMW X6 coupe-SUV is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on June 11. The new-gen model made its global debut in July last year, and BMW India has been accepting pre-bookings for the car since January 2020. The new BMW X6 will be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport, with the option of only one turbocharged petrol engine for now. We already know a fair bit about the SUV, and the only key detail that is unknown right now is the price tag, and here is what we expect with regards to that.

The BMW X6 will be offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport, with only one engine option for now

Now 2020 BMW X6 will go up against the likes of the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and both SUV start at around ₹ 1.33 crore and ₹ 1.31 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. As for the previous-generation X6, it was priced in India around ₹ 95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, the new BMW X6 is bigger, more stylish and more feature-packed compared to the old-gen model, however, given the fact that it will be initially launched with only a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, we expect it to undercut both its rivals and will get a starting price of around ₹ 1.1 crore for the xLine variant, going up to ₹ 1.3 crore to ₹ 1.4 crore for the M Sport variant (all ex-showroom, India).

The all-new BMW X6 comes with a larger, more embossed kidney grille, flanked by sharper twin-pod headlamps featuring BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED headlights as an option. The SUV also gets an aggressive front bumper, with a large airdam and sculpted corners with LED daytime running lamps, and black design elements. The SUV also gets new alloy wheels with Y-shaped twin spokes, while the rear section features a set of sleek, wraparound LED tail-lamps and sculpted boot lid, and a beefy bumper with heavy cladding, a rear diffuser and optional M Sport exhaust system.

The 2020 BMW X6 gets an updated interior with new dashboard design and features too

In terms of features, the new X6 will come with Vernasca leather upholstery, two 12.3-inch displays, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power seats with massage function, glass finished gear-lever, Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system with 20 speakers, ambient air package and much more. It also gets BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which responds to the command of 'Hey BMW' and users can choose the name for the digital assistant as well. The assistant will be able to explain all sorts of different functions provide up-to-date information and assist the driver.

BMW X6 SUV-Coupe will get a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, tuned to offer 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque

Powering the new BMW X6 is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, tuned to offer 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox that will send power to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

