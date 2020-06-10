New-Gen BMW X6 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

The BMW X6 will compete with the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe in India

A spy photo of the soon-to-be-launched new generation BMW X6 coupe-SUV has surfaced online, ahead of its official launch. Slated to be launched in India tomorrow, on June 11, the upcoming model is the third generation X6 and it is expected to be offered in two trim options - xLine and M Sport. Like the previous two generations of the X6, the new one too will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model and it will compete with the likes of the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Also Read: Next-Generation BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launch Date Announced

BMW X6 92.2 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The BMW X6 Coupe-SUV comes with a more aggressive face with BMW Laserlight, and an bold front bumper

The BMW X6 was the one that started the trend for luxury coupe-SUVs and has always been an aggressive-looking car, and with the new-gen model, the Bavarian carmaker ups things a notch higher. The all-new BMW X6 will be bigger and bolder than the predecessor and come with a larger, more embossed kidney grille, flanked by sharper twin-pod headlamps featuring BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED headlights as an option. The SUV also comes with an aggressive front bumper, with a large airdam and sculpted corners with LED daytime running lamps, and black design elements.

Also Read: BMW Announces Green Initiatives For Sustainable Production At Its Chennai Plant

The new-gen BMW X6 gets wraparound LED taillamps and sculpted boot lid, and a beefy bumper with heavy cladding

The profile features a sharper-looking coupe-style roof, with new alloy wheels with Y-shaped spokes. At the rear, the coupe-SUV comes with a stubby tail with sleek, wraparound LED tail-lamps and sculpted boot lid, and a beefy bumper with heavy cladding, a rear diffuser and optional M Sport exhaust system. In terms of dimensions, the new X6 is longer by 26 mm at 4,935 mm and wider by 15 mm at 2,004 mm. The wheelbase too increases by 42 mm to 2,975 mm, although the height is now reduced by 6 mm at 1,696 mm.

Also Read: 2021 BMW 4 Series Breaks Cover With Massive New Grille, Mild Hybrid Engine

The 2020 BMW X6's cabin will features two 12.3-inch displays, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power seats with massage function

Inside, the all-new BMW X6 features Vernasca leather upholstery, two 12.3-inch displays, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power seats with massage function, glass finished gear-lever, Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system with 20 speakers, ambient air package and much more. It also gets BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which responds to the command of 'Hey BMW' and users can choose the name for the digital assistant as well. The assistant will be able to explain all sorts of different functions provide up-to-date information and assist the driver.

Under the hood, the India-spec BMW X6 is likely to come with a single powertrain option initially, most likely a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, tuned to offer 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox that will send power to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.