BMW Group Worldwide Sales Decline By 23 Per Cent In First Half Of 2020

The BMW Group announced it global sales for the first six months of 2020. Sales of course have been massively affected because of the temporary closure of retail outlets worldwide. The company delivered a total of 962,575 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers worldwide in the first half-year which is a decline of 23 per cent compared to last year.

A total of 842,153 BMW vehicles were delivered in the first six months of the current year down by 21.7 per cent while the MINI brand sold 118,862 units during the same period marking a decline of 31.1 per cent. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported sales of 1,560 vehicles in the first half recording a drop in sales on 37.6 per cent compared to last year. We've already told you that BMW Motorrad sold 76,707 motorcycles between January and June which is a drop of 17.7 per cent.

Also Read: BMW iX3 SUV Global Debut In July

BMW will reveal the production version of the iX3 SUV on July 14

There's one segment, however, which brought in cheer to the BMW Group and that was the electrified cars. The Group sold a total of 61,652 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles in the first half of this year which is a positive growth of 3.4 per cent.

The BMW Group already offers plug-in hybrid models worldwide and in the next few days, the company will also showcase the production version of the iX3. Next year, we'll get to see the fully-electric BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT. The BMW Group aims to have a total of 25 electrified models on the roads by 2023 – more than half of them fully electric.

The BMW i4 and iNext will be launched in 2021

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales, said, “Demand for our electrified vehicles also outperformed the market trend in the first half of the year. Our wide range of plug-in hybrid models and the new fully-electric MINI are in high demand among our customers,”



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.