New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Group Worldwide Sales Decline By 23 Per Cent In First Half Of 2020

A total of 842,153 BMW vehicles were delivered in the first six months of the current year down by 21.7 per cent

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Sales have been affected worldwide because of the temporary closure of factories

The BMW Group announced it global sales for the first six months of 2020. Sales of course have been massively affected because of the temporary closure of retail outlets worldwide. The company delivered a total of 962,575 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers worldwide in the first half-year which is a decline of 23 per cent compared to last year.

A total of 842,153 BMW vehicles were delivered in the first six months of the current year down by 21.7 per cent while the MINI brand sold 118,862 units during the same period marking a decline of 31.1 per cent. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported sales of 1,560 vehicles in the first half recording a drop in sales on 37.6 per cent compared to last year. We've already told you that BMW Motorrad  sold 76,707 motorcycles between January and June which is a drop of 17.7 per cent.

BMW

BMW Cars

X6

Z4

3 Series

8 Series

X1

X7

7 Series

M8

i8

M2

5 Series

M4

X5

X3

6 Series Gran Turismo

X6 M

M3

3 Series Gran Turismo

X4

M5

Also Read: BMW iX3 SUV Global Debut In July

qstlh78k

BMW will reveal the production version of the iX3 SUV on July 14

There's one segment, however, which brought in cheer to the BMW Group and that was the electrified cars. The Group sold a total of 61,652 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles in the first half of this year which is a positive growth of 3.4 per cent. 

The BMW Group already offers plug-in hybrid models worldwide and in the next few days, the company will also showcase the production version of the iX3. Next year, we'll get to see the fully-electric BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT. The BMW Group aims to have a total of 25 electrified models on the roads by 2023 – more than half of them fully electric.

r42t93lg

The BMW i4 and iNext will be launched in 2021 

0 Comments

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales, said, “Demand for our electrified vehicles also outperformed the market trend in the first half of the year. Our wide range of plug-in hybrid models and the new fully-electric MINI are in high demand among our customers,” 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW X6 with Immediate Rivals

BMW X6
BMW
X6

Popular BMW Cars

BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 95 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 41.4 - 47.9 Lakh *
BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series
₹ 1.29 - 1.55 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 92.5 Lakh - 1.63 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
BMW M8
BMW M8
₹ 2.15 Crore *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 2.62 Crore *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 81.8 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.36 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 74.9 - 84.4 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 1.82 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.3 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 50.7 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
This Mumbai Three-Wheeler With A Washbasin, Sanitiser, Wi-Fi & More Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed
This Mumbai Three-Wheeler With A Washbasin, Sanitiser, Wi-Fi & More Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed
Indian Brands Still Dominate Safest Cars List
Indian Brands Still Dominate Safest Cars List
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities