BMW XM, X7 Facelift & Updated M 340i Launch On December 10

BMW has lined up three new car launches for December 10, 2022. The launches will include that of the BMW XM – BMW M’s first bespoke SUV and plug-in hybrid, alongside the facelifted X7 and the M 340i.

Starting with the XM, the SUV is BMW M’s second-ever bespoke model and the first BMW M car to feature an electrified powertrain. The XM is powered by a plug-in hybrid system pairing M’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a gearbox-mounted electric motor to give the SUV a combined output of 644 bhp and 800 Nm. An on-board 25.7 kWh battery pack also allows for up to 88 km of all-electric driving. In terms of performance BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed limited to 250 kmph.

In terms of design, the XM carries over much of the styling seen on the similarly named concept from 2021. The nose is characterised by the prominent kidney grille flanked by split headlamps with the side profile too unchanged save for the concept’s black trimming being replaced by gold-finished trim on the production model. The rear design too remains true to the concept with the production XM retaining the twin stacked exhaust and slim tail lamps.

The X7 meanwhile will receive a mid-lifecycle update in the Indian market with the update SUV already on sale in global markets. The facelift brings with it a revised design with a split headlamp set-up flanking a more prominent grille while the rear too gets redesigned tail-lamps and bumper.

The cabin design too is updated in-line with newer BMW’s with a single piece curved display sitting atop the dashboard housing a new 14.9-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The dashboard design itself is also new with the displays sitting on a parcel like section atop the dashboard with the air-con vents and physical controls on the centre console also redesigned.

Like the international model, the updated X7 for India is likely to get mild-hybrid powertrain options. BMW could offer the updated in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines offered on the global models which would make the X7 more powerful than the outgoing model. The new petrol in-line six develops 380 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system buming up torque to 540 Nm. The turbocharged 3.0-litre, in-line six diesel engine meanwhile develops 352 bhp and 700 Nm with an additional 20 Nm boost provided by the mild-hybrid system.

The last of BMW’s new cars for India will be the updated M 340i. The performance derivative of the BMW 3 Series will become the first variant of the sedan to receive a facelift in India. The 3 Series line-up received a facelift in global markets earlier this year bring with it updated tech and styling.

Design changes include a revised front fascia with tweaked headlamps and grille along with a redesigned bumper. Changes down the sides are less evident while at the back there are revised tail-lamps and bumper. Inside, the dashboard to is redesigned and now gets the single piece curved display hosting a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The M340i is also expected to benefit from 48V mild-hybrid technology.