New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Brand New Tesla Model Y Roof Rips Off While Being Driven In California

Quality issues with Tesla vehicles are well documented which has also resulted in it getting poor ratings in lists like the one compiled by JD power.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Quality issues have always plagued Tesla vehicles

Highlights

  • The Tesla Model Y had just come out of the showroom
  • The roof of the car ripped off while it was on the highway
  • Teslas have well documented quality issues
Tech News

The only convertible that Tesla has made to date is the first generation Roadster. It seems like for one person in California, the new Tesla Y transformed into one, albeit in the most unfortunate way possible. As the Verge reports - Nathaniel Galacia Chien was driving down the interstate 580 with his parents in their new Tesla Y when the unthinkable happened. He thought there was a lot of wind, but that wasn't the case. “I thought a window was open,” Chien recalled in an email to The Verge, “but half a minute later the entire glass top of the roof just flew off in the wind,” he said.

What's perhaps the most jarring thing is that this happened just hours after they picked up their new vehicle from the Tesla dealership in Dublin, California. This also came after the family noticing some basic fit and finish issues. There were “spacing issues and unevenness in the gaps that are pretty well-known issues with new Teslas,” he revealed. Quality issues with Tesla's vehicles are well documented, which has also resulted in it getting poor ratings in lists like the one compiled by JD power. For Chien, this also means that he will not own a Tesla in the near future. 

bki6tj8

Tesla Model Y is the newest car by the world's most valuable automaker 

The dealership in Dublin, California offered to fix the car for free and offer a rental, but it looks like Chien is not too keen on taking them up on the offer, but instead is cancelling the purchase. 

Chien also revealed that luckily no one was hurt because of the incident. He notified the highway patrol about the potential hazard on the roads as well. Overall, this sounds like a harrowing experience for Chien and his family. 

2a35mot8

The Tesla Model Y gets a big 15-inch infotainment system which handles all the controls

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
BMW India Opens Pre-Bookings For The 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW India Opens Pre-Bookings For The 2 Series Gran Coupe
Brand New Tesla Model Y Roof Rips Off While Being Driven In California

Brand New Tesla Model Y Roof Rips Off While Being Driven In California
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Prices Revised; Now Starts At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3

Akhil Rabindra Bags A Finish In Top 5 In The 2020 FFSA French GT Championship Round 3
Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report

Toyota, Nissan Seek Customs Reimbursement From UK If Brexit Talks Fail: Report
India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022

India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities