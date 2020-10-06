Brand New Tesla Model Y Roof Rips Off While Being Driven In California

The only convertible that Tesla has made to date is the first generation Roadster. It seems like for one person in California, the new Tesla Y transformed into one, albeit in the most unfortunate way possible. As the Verge reports - Nathaniel Galacia Chien was driving down the interstate 580 with his parents in their new Tesla Y when the unthinkable happened. He thought there was a lot of wind, but that wasn't the case. “I thought a window was open,” Chien recalled in an email to The Verge, “but half a minute later the entire glass top of the roof just flew off in the wind,” he said.

Hey @elonmusk why didn't you tell us that Tesla sells convertibles now? Because the roof of our brand new model Y fell off on the highway pic.twitter.com/s8YNnu7m9L — Nathaniel (@TheNastyNat) October 5, 2020

What's perhaps the most jarring thing is that this happened just hours after they picked up their new vehicle from the Tesla dealership in Dublin, California. This also came after the family noticing some basic fit and finish issues. There were “spacing issues and unevenness in the gaps that are pretty well-known issues with new Teslas,” he revealed. Quality issues with Tesla's vehicles are well documented, which has also resulted in it getting poor ratings in lists like the one compiled by JD power. For Chien, this also means that he will not own a Tesla in the near future.

The dealership in Dublin, California offered to fix the car for free and offer a rental, but it looks like Chien is not too keen on taking them up on the offer, but instead is cancelling the purchase.

Chien also revealed that luckily no one was hurt because of the incident. He notified the highway patrol about the potential hazard on the roads as well. Overall, this sounds like a harrowing experience for Chien and his family.

