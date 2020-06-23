BS4 Deadline For Tractors And Construction Equipment Vehicles Likely To Be Deferred

The Union Government is considering extending the BS4 emission norms deadline for several categories of vehicles like construction equipment vehicles, tractors and harvesters. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stake holders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for deferment of BS4 emission norms for all such vehicles. The reason for this possible deferment is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Suggestions on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Draft rules for deferment of BS4 emission norms can be sent to the Government by July 18th, 2020. Currently the deadline for selling and registering BS4 compliant tractors, harvesters and construction equipment vehicles stands at October 1, 2020. The Government is mulling to extend the deadline by one more year till October 1, 2021. The Ministry received several requests for doing the same from various stake holders like the Union Agriculture Ministry and various construction equipment manufacturers. They say more time is needed for implementing the next stage of emission norms which are to be made applicable later this year in view of COVID-19 situation. Also read: Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale Of BS4 Vehicles

The Government will take a final call on the matter only after July 18, 2020 which is also the deadline by when suggestions can be sent to the Ministry. Earlier this year, the Supreme court had extended the pre-decided March 31st 2020 deadline for selling BS4 passenger and commercial vehicles in the country because of the nationwide lockdown. It was ruled that companies would be able to sell only 10 % of unsold BS4 vehicles, within 10 days after the lockdown ends. The ruling also stated that the vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale and no BS4 vehicle can be sold in Delhi NCR.

