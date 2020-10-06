New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

As per an official release from MoRTH, the new emission norms for tractors and construction equipment vehicles will now come into force from October 2021 and April 2021, respectively.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The emission norms for tractors will be applicable from October next year

Highlights

  • Deadline for new emission norms for tractors extended till October 2021
  • Construction equipment vehicles to see new emission norms from April 2021
  • The amendment includes separate emission norms for agricultural machinery

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday officially issued a notification regarding the applicability of a new date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors. The government has extended the deadline for new emission norms for tractors from October this year to October 2021. As per the draft notification, new emission norms for tractors will come into force from October 1, 2021. The Ministry said that it had received the request from the Ministry of Agriculture, Tractor Manufacturers and agriculture associations to this effect.

Also Read: MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023​

swaraj 963fe tractor

New emission norms for tractors and construction equipment vehicles were to be applicable from October.

Additionally, the transport ministry has also the extended deadline for applicability of new norms for construction equipment vehicles by six months. Now, new emission norms for construction equipment vehicle will be applicable from April 1, 2021.

The Ministry said in a statement that, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendment to CMVR 1989 through GSR 598(E) dated September 30, 2020, deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) from October this year to October 1 next year."

The Ministry further mentioned, "For the Construction Equipment Vehicles, the applicability of next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable with effect from 1st Apr 2021, providing a deferment of six months."

Also Read: Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020​

0 Comments

The Government with this amendment also attempts to avoid confusion between the emission norms of other Motor vehicles and those for agricultural machinery, construction equipment vehicles and such other equipment. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022

India To Extend Surcharge On Taxes On Luxury Cars Beyond 2022
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report

More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625

Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,625
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report
Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video

Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video
Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform

Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform
Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021

Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

Ola To Appeal For Renewal Of Operating Licence In London; Services Will Continue For Now

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities