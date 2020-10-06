New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

The emission norms for tractors will be applicable from October next year

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday officially issued a notification regarding the applicability of a new date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors. The government has extended the deadline for new emission norms for tractors from October this year to October 2021. As per the draft notification, new emission norms for tractors will come into force from October 1, 2021. The Ministry said that it had received the request from the Ministry of Agriculture, Tractor Manufacturers and agriculture associations to this effect.

New emission norms for tractors and construction equipment vehicles were to be applicable from October.

Additionally, the transport ministry has also the extended deadline for applicability of new norms for construction equipment vehicles by six months. Now, new emission norms for construction equipment vehicle will be applicable from April 1, 2021.

The Ministry said in a statement that, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendment to CMVR 1989 through GSR 598(E) dated September 30, 2020, deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) from October this year to October 1 next year."

The Ministry further mentioned, "For the Construction Equipment Vehicles, the applicability of next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable with effect from 1st Apr 2021, providing a deferment of six months."

The Government with this amendment also attempts to avoid confusion between the emission norms of other Motor vehicles and those for agricultural machinery, construction equipment vehicles and such other equipment.

