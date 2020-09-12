MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) today announced that it has initiated a transformational programme to implement various new international emission standards along with safety measures for transport vehicles. The ministry mentioned that the draft notification has been issued for the electronic stability control system (ESC) for buses, which is expected to come into force by April 2023. It aims to achieve higher standards of safety for all categories of vehicles. Apart from this, the ministry has identified certain priority areas for international standardisation. This includes the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which is likely to come into effect by next month.

The Ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for ESC and brake assist systems for relevant categories by next two years.

As far as these regulations are concerned, the union government intends to make the Indian automotive industry at par with developed countries. These steps are believed to be in-line with the government's path for a long-term road map for the automobile sector which will be crucial to the country's GDP.

India's automobile sector has managed to keep pace with these changes, and it has undergone a transformation in terms of passenger safety, emission control and connected technology. One such example is the Indian automobile industry adopting the stringent BS6 emission norms, with equivalence to the Euro emission standards. These changes witnessed by the industry has brought it at par with other countries like US, Europe and Japan.

The Ministry has already informed many regulations for upgrading emission and safety features in the automobiles which include the draft notifications for anti-lock braking systems, airbags, speed alert systems, reverse parking assist, crash standards, etc. Additionally, the MoRTH is also in process for finalising the implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems and brake assist systems. These standards for the relevant categories will be effective by next two years.

Moreover, the body has already notified the standards for vehicle dimensions and safety of construction equipment vehicles. On a similar note, the Ministry has also issued notifications for side stands, footrests and external projections of 2-wheelers that will come into force soon.

