New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023

MoRTH has announced that it has initated transformational programme to implement various new international emission standards along with safety measures for transport vehicles.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The draft notification has been issued for electronic stability control systems for buses

Highlights

  • Global vehicle emission, safety standards to be implement soon
  • MoRTH is contemplating higher safety level for all categories of vehicles
  • Ministry has identified priority areas for international standardisation

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) today announced that it has initiated a transformational programme to implement various new international emission standards along with safety measures for transport vehicles. The ministry mentioned that the draft notification has been issued for the electronic stability control system (ESC) for buses, which is expected to come into force by April 2023. It aims to achieve higher standards of safety for all categories of vehicles. Apart from this, the ministry has identified certain priority areas for international standardisation. This includes the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which is likely to come into effect by next month.

Also Read: Helmet Safety Norms To Be Revised; Sale Of Imported Helmets Allowed​

jpptetto

The Ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for ESC and brake assist systems for relevant categories by next two years.

As far as these regulations are concerned, the union government intends to make the Indian automotive industry at par with developed countries. These steps are believed to be in-line with the government's path for a long-term road map for the automobile sector which will be crucial to the country's GDP.

India's automobile sector has managed to keep pace with these changes, and it has undergone a transformation in terms of passenger safety, emission control and connected technology. One such example is the Indian automobile industry adopting the stringent BS6 emission norms, with equivalence to the Euro emission standards. These changes witnessed by the industry has brought it at par with other countries like US, Europe and Japan. 

The Ministry has already informed many regulations for upgrading emission and safety features in the automobiles which include the draft notifications for anti-lock braking systems, airbags, speed alert systems, reverse parking assist, crash standards, etc. Additionally, the MoRTH is also in process for finalising the implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems and brake assist systems. These standards for the relevant categories will be effective by next two years.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Partners With Delhi Police For Road Safety Project

0 Comments

Moreover, the body has already notified the standards for vehicle dimensions and safety of construction equipment vehicles. On a similar note, the Ministry has also issued notifications for side stands, footrests and external projections of 2-wheelers that will come into force soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023 MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023
New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased
MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun
Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride
Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President
CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon
Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event
McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship
Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500 Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500
Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation
Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France
European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities