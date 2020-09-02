Maruti Suzuki Partners With Delhi Police For Road Safety Project

Maruti Suzuki and Delhi Police have joined hands to strengthen road safety in Delhi as part of the Traffic Safety Management System (TSMS). In the second phase of the project, Maruti Suzuki has installed the radar and camera project at three additional junctions - ITO, Ring Road towards Naraina and Rao Tula Ram Marg on the Outer Ring Road intersection in South Delhi. The project has been designed to help Delhi Police in strengthening the traffic management system in the city.

Also Read: Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months

Maruti Suzuki has installed speed cameras at Naraina, ITO and Rao Tula marg.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "After the successful implementation of first phase of TSMS project, we are strengthening our efforts with the second phase. In the past one year, it has been observed that TSMS has brought in positive behavioral change among the motorists. They have become more conscious and aware about speed limit and respecting red light. The implementation of the second phase at these heavy density traffic junctions in Delhi will help bring down violation of traffic rules and make Delhi roads safer."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches Car Subscription Plans In Pune And Hyderabad

The system automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralized server at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters.

Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner (Traffic) Delhi Police said, "Since its launch in end-February 2019, the system has been able to capture a whopping 2,728,958 confirmed instances of traffic rule violations at junctions till July 31, 2020. The system definitely instils sense of discipline and regard amongst motorists for traffic rules and acts as an effective deterrent against rule violation."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector

The system also facilitates generation of e-challans along with the photo and sends it to the violators through SMS.

The project is a part of Maruti Suzuki's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives on promoting road safety. It automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralized server at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters. The system also facilitates generation of e-challans along with the photo and sends it to the violators through SMS. The system can also do data-analytics and generate trend reports to monitor its effectiveness and efficiency. Maruti says that the system is active round the clock and will especially benefit road users at night.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.