Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales for last month stood at 124,624 units, a growth of 17.1 per cent as compared to the 106,413 vehicles sold in August 2019.

In August 2020, Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales grew by 21.3 per cent at 113,033 units

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki's total sales in August 2020 stood at 124,624 units
  • The Alto and S-Presso saw the highest amount of growth of 94.7%
  • Maruti Suzuki's total exports stood at 7,920 units, a decline of 15.3%

Maruti Suzuki India today released the sales numbers for the month of August 2020, registering a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth after six months. The company's total sales for last month stood at 124,624 units, a growth of 17.1 per cent as compared to the 106,413 vehicles sold in August 2019. Compared to July 2020, when the company sold 108,064 units, it saw a Month-on-Month growth of 15.3 per cent, while compared to the 57,428 units sold in June 2020, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a growth of 117 per cent.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown had forced the company to suspend production and sales in the second half of March 2020, and that month the company saw a decline of over 47 per cent. In April the company witnessed zero domestic sales, and it was only in the second week of May that the company partially resumed operations, in line with local safety guidelines. In July 2020, the company finally saw some positive news with just a marginal 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y decline.

Compared to the 101,307 units sold in July 2020, Maruti saw a M-o-M growth of 12 per cent in domestic sales

In August 2020, Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales grew by 21.3 per cent at 113,033 units, as against the 93,173 units sold during the same month in 2019. Compared to the 101,307 units sold in July 2020, Maruti saw a M-o-M growth of almost 12 per cent, and a growth of 112 per cent as against the 53,139 vehicles sold in India, in June 2020. The company's entry-level cars Alto and S-Presso saw the highest amount of growth of 94.7 per cent with a combined sale of 19,709 units. The collective sales of Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Tour S, and Dzire reached 61,956 units, witnessing a growth of 14.2 per cent. However, the company compact sedan, Ciaz again saw a decline of 23.4 per cent at 1,223 units.

iup5efn4

The company's entry-level cars Alto and S-Presso saw the highest amount of growth of 94.7 per cent with a combined sale of 19,709 units

0 Comments

As for the utility segment, sales of cars like the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 collectively reached 21,030 units, with a growth of 13.5 per cent, while Van segment, which includes the Omni and Eeco saw a growth of 5.3 per cent, at 9,115 units. Maruti Suzuki's light commercial vehicle, Super Carry, saw a massive growth of 47.4 per cent at 2,292 units in August 2020. As for exports, in August 2020, the Maruti Suzuki's total export numbers stood at 7,920 units, a decline of 15.3 per cent, compared to the 9,352 exported in August 2020.

