New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has increased the validity of driving license and other related motor vehicle documents till December 31, 2020. This is the third validity extension of such documents this year, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
This is the third time that MoRTH has announced the validity extension of motor vehicle documents

Highlights

  • Motor vehicle documents get a validity extension till December 31, 2020
  • This is the third validity extension since March 2020
  • Few parts of India still under strict lockdown

For the third time this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has increased the validity of motor vehicle documents such as driving license, insurance, registration, fitness and various permits. All documents that had expired since February 1, 2020 or were to expire before 31 December, 2020, will be valid till the end of the year. Earlier, MoRTH had issued notification for extension of motor vehicle documents on March 30, 2020 and June 9, 2020, where all motor related documents had their validity extended till September 30, 2020.

Also Read: Tata Motors Begin Supply Of Tigor EV To Ayush Ministry

hplkbki

(Even with 'Unlock' in process, few parts of the country are still under strict lockdown)

In a circular, MoRTH said, "Taking into consideration the situation due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has been further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1 February 2020 or would expire by 31 Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31 December 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31 December 2020."

Also Read: Finance Ministry Announces Relief For Auto Insurance Policy Holders

b105egbg

(India has been seeing a massive rise in COVID-19 infections in the last few weeks)

0 Comments

The rationale behind further extending the validity of such documents is that there are a few parts of the country which are still under strict lockdown. Few government and private offices are still running with minimal staff or haven't resumed full function yet. Therefore, the ministry decided to increase the validity and this step will definitely help citizens whose motor vehicle related documents are about to expire or have expired.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020 Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled
Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra
MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000 MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000
F1: Lewis Hamilton Romps Home To Win Belgian GP F1: Lewis Hamilton Romps Home To Win Belgian GP
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation
2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon
Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software
Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

MINI models

MINI Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
₹ 37.1 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
MINI 3 door
MINI 3 door
₹ 29.7 - 43.5 Lakh *
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
₹ 39.4 - 44.9 Lakh *
MINI 5 door
MINI 5 door
₹ 33.3 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities