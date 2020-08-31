Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020

This is the third time that MoRTH has announced the validity extension of motor vehicle documents

For the third time this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has increased the validity of motor vehicle documents such as driving license, insurance, registration, fitness and various permits. All documents that had expired since February 1, 2020 or were to expire before 31 December, 2020, will be valid till the end of the year. Earlier, MoRTH had issued notification for extension of motor vehicle documents on March 30, 2020 and June 9, 2020, where all motor related documents had their validity extended till September 30, 2020.

(Even with 'Unlock' in process, few parts of the country are still under strict lockdown)

In a circular, MoRTH said, "Taking into consideration the situation due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has been further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1 February 2020 or would expire by 31 Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31 December 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31 December 2020."

(India has been seeing a massive rise in COVID-19 infections in the last few weeks)

The rationale behind further extending the validity of such documents is that there are a few parts of the country which are still under strict lockdown. Few government and private offices are still running with minimal staff or haven't resumed full function yet. Therefore, the ministry decided to increase the validity and this step will definitely help citizens whose motor vehicle related documents are about to expire or have expired.

