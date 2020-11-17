New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra To Invest ₹ 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors

The new K2 series is Mahindra's ambitious light-weight tractor programme that is being developed for both domestic and export markets. In addition to the Rs. 100 crore investing, Mahindra also plans to double employment in the tractor plant by 2024.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra's Zaheerabad plant employees with an E7 series tractor expand View Photos
Mahindra's Zaheerabad plant employees with an E7 series tractor

Highlights

  • Mahindra's new K2 series will be the company's new light-weight tractors
  • K2 will bring investments of Rs. 100 crore into the Zaheerabad plant
  • Mahindra plans to introduce products across 4 new tractor platforms

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced its plan to manufacture its new K2 series tractors exclusively at the company's manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad, in the state of Telangana. It's Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector's (FES) ambitious light-weight tractor programme that has been developed through close collaboration between the engineering teams from Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan and Mahindra Research Valley, India. For the new K2 series tractors, the company will be making an additional investment of ₹ 100 crore in the Zaheerabad facility, and plans to double employment in the tractor plant by 2024.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive & Farm Equipment Sector, M&M mentioned "As the world's largest tractor manufacturer by volume, Mahindra is on an exciting path to developing the K2 series, one of our most ambitious tractor programs. This project is focused on diversity and scalability, to meet the varied expectations and different regional requirements of customers and markets across the world. Our Zaheerabad facility which has always received tremendous support from the Government of Telangana is very well equipped to meet this challenge and we hope to substantially improve employment opportunities through this project".

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'

qckrvrl8

Mahindra's Telangana plant has a production capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a 2-shift basis.

The new K2 series will be lightweight tractors that have been designed for both domestic and international markets. Mahindra says that under the new series it will introduce products across four new tractor platforms, in the Sub Compact, Compact, Small Utility and Large Utility tractor categories, covering 37 models across various horsepower points. Mahindra also plans to export the new K2 series tractors to markets like - USA, Japan, and South-East Asia. Right now, around 65 per cent of Zaheerabad's tractors are being exported globally.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Mahindra Records 2 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales In October 2020

tll07fng

The facility also manufactures the company's next-generation range of Yuvo and Jivo tractors

0 Comments

Mahindra claims that it's the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and so far, the company has invested close to ₹ 1,087 crores at its facility in Zaheerabad. Right now, the farm equipment manufacturing unit employs over 1,500 workers and has a production capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a 2-shift basis. The facility also manufactures the company's next-generation range of Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently launched Plus Series of tractors. The Zaheerabad plant is flexible enough to roll-out over 330 different tractor variants ranging from 30 to 100 horsepower.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.51 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,516 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra XUV300

SUV, 17 - 20 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,503 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Camper

SUV, 13.9 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,252 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra XUV500

SUV, 13.6 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,190 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra TUV300

SUV, 18.5 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,734 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Supro

MUV, 23.5 Kmpl
Mahindra Supro
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.29 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,977 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

SUV, 17.45 Kmpl
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,507 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,267 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Marazzo

SUV, 17.6 Kmpl
Mahindra Marazzo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,353 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra e2oPlus

Hatchback, 99.9 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e2oPlus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.57 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,723 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Xylo

MUV, 14 - 15 Kmpl
Mahindra Xylo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,043 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra e-Verito

Sedan, 140 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e-Verito
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,987 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

SUV, 17 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,608 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Alturas G4

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
Mahindra Alturas G4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,556 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Verito

Sedan, 21 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.48 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,535 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra NuvoSport

SUV, 17.5 Kmpl
Mahindra NuvoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,134 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Verito Vibe

Sedan, 20.8 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,651 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
03:04
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Oct-20 09:32 PM IST
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
03:45
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Oct-20 08:26 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
07:12
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 07:38 PM IST
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
04:04
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 04:19 PM IST
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front Grille
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Striking Led Drls
Striking Led Drls
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Rear
Mahindra Supro Rear
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities